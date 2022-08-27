Abuse in Care: System change is the only way to protect Māori and Pasifika tamariki, ministries say

Only by empowering communities, supporting whānau and changing the system from within will Māori and Pasifika children be protected from the abuse their elders faced in state care.

That was the message Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples delivered on Friday, the final day of the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry’s hearing into State Institution Responses.

Across the course of the inquiry, Māori and Pasifika have been identified as being over-represented in state care.

Racial discrimination, the loss of culture, language and identity, and state care as a pathway to prisons have been documented in detail, alongside the physical, sexual, mental and spiritual abuse Māori and Pasifika experienced in state care between 1950 and 1999 – the scope of the inquiry.

From the witness stand, Pacific Peoples chief executive and secretary Laulu Mac Leauanae acknowledged the bravery of those who had shared their stories with the commission and all who had suffered during their time in care.

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry Māori survivors of abuse in State and faith-based care will share what happened to them and what needs to change in a two-week hearing. (First published June, 2022)

“Listening to these stories and the trauma endured by our people is similar to the pain and suffering our people endured with the dawn raids,” he said.

“Whilst I am a public servant I am also a son of Samoa, a son of the Pacific, born and raised in Aotearoa New Zealand, so it’s extremely distressing to hear, see and feel the suffering our people have endured.”

Te Puni Kōkiri’s chief executive and secretary Dave Samuels also acknowledged the mamae (pain) of the mōrehu (survivors) of state care.

The ministries, during the scope of the inquiry and now, act as advisers to the Crown, the commission heard.

As such, they advise how their people should be cared for and what changes need to be made to improve the outcomes for their most vulnerable.

However, that was by invitation and, while they had influence, the power to decide and what action to take continues to sit with the Crown, Leauanae said.

“The ministry may offer advice to those agencies on Pacific-relevant matters, however, the agencies retain responsibility for their work and determine the extent to which our advice is incorporated in their work.”

Royal Commission of Inquiry/Supplied Ministry for Pacific Peoples chief executive Laulu Mac Leauanae says influencing the system is key to changing outcomes for children in care.

As a policy ministry, Samuels said one of Te Puni Kōkiri’s main functions was to bring policies to Cabinet that would enhance Māori outcomes, however, TPK did not have sign-off on policies.

“The contest of ideas in Government occurs around the Cabinet table, and it’s very important for the Māori voice to be at that table and to have a strong and capable policy voice.”

He agreed that the ministry has a role in the care and protection of tamariki Māori, which historically had been by auditing agencies to ensure Māori were cared for appropriately.

But the system that was in place failed, Samuels said.

With a team too small to take on that role, the way forward now was to walk alongside agencies to guide their decision-making.

Royal Commission of Inquiry/Supplied Te Puni Kōkiri chief executive Dave Samuels details how the ministry is working with agencies to build a better future.

Samuels said the ministry proved it can work after the pilot programme Ngā Tini Whetū the ministry began in partnership with Oranga Tamariki and ACC.

By reducing the number of at-risk whānau working with navigators from 20 to 10 and creating a whānau-centric vision for their work, the 800 families they had worked with had seen huge improvements in their home life in just one year, Samuels said.

“Of the 150 children that were at risk of being referred to Oranga Tamariki, none have been referred to Oranga Tamariki, and none are currently at risk. That’s an example of how we monitor – by doing,” Samuels said.

Both ministries told the commission that because their roles were to enhance their respective populations across the board, that involved all agencies.

It was the responsibility of those agencies to provide safe care for their children, and to listen to the advice of the ministries and communities that were connected to those children.

Involving the community, working with providers who reflected the cultural needs of at-risk families and changing the system’s policies from within was the antidote to abuse in care.

From a Pacific perspective, Leauanae said the All of Government Pacific Wellbeing Strategy that was endorsed by Cabinet in April 2022 was a significant step towards ensuring Pacific people were not left behind again.

“I hear the lack of cultural intelligence and cultural values within our system, that’s the reason embedded in the All of Government Pacific Wellbeing Strategy [is] the importance of our values.

“It wil be a slow burn and a long journey, but that is the process that we are taking to ensure that our values are embedded throughout the system.”