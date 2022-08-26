Royal commission: Public service commissioner Peter Hughes apologises to abuse in care survivors

State abuse survivor Keith Wiffin talks about what he wants to see from the latest round of hearings by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which focus on government agency responses.

Public service commissioner Peter Hughes has apologised to three abuse in care survivors at the Royal Commission Abuse in Care – State Institutional Response hearing.

Hughes said he "deeply regrets" the harm and distress that the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) caused to survivors Keith Wiffin and brothers Paul and Earl White (not their real names) while he was chief executive at the agency between 2001 and 2011.

He said the ministry “did not always get things right”, especially around attempts to assess and settle abuse and redress claims.

“The commission found that Crown Law and the Ministry of Social Development through their actions and inactions lost sight of the human beings at the centre of the claims and caused them further harm and distress,” he said.

Hughes said he apologised to Wiffin and the White brothers at the time for the failure of the state to protect them from abuse while in care.

“I sincerely and unreservedly apologise for the other failings identified subsequently by the commission in its redress report,” he said.

SUPPLIED Public service commissioner Peter Hughes speaks at the State Institutional Response Hearing.

Wiffin was a former state ward who was placed in care after the sudden death of his father in the late 1960s.

He suffered severe sexual, physical and psychological abuse while at Epuni Boys Home, leading to years of struggle with alcohol, nightmares and depression.

In April 2006, Wiffin filed a claim over that state-administered abuse with the High Court.

Nine months later, Wiffin said he received a letter from Hughes containing assurances MSD took claims of abuse seriously and the agency would investigate and settle claims fairly.

MSD was bound to behave as model litigants in any claims taken to court, the letter said.

However, neither the MSD nor Crown Law took any steps to talk to Wiffin’s accused abuser as part of the investigation into his claim.

Supplied Keith Wiffin is a survivor of abuse while in state care.

Wiffin said he felt the Crown had “reduced the issue to one of money, paying very little or no consideration to morality, ethics and humanity, and without any real genuine compassion for the victims”.

The Crown’s actual response could be best summarised in a quote from a December 2021 Royal Commission Report: “Keith’s claim was meritorious,” it said.

The report continued: “The Cabinet-approved litigation strategy that applied from 2008 said agencies should settle claims if they considered them meritorious, or if there was a realistic prospect of establishing liability.

“However, the Crown’s chief focus was on its legal liability. Rather than settle, the Crown fought.”

Wiffin said he felt shattered when he eventually learned how “fundamentally flawed and completely disrespectful” the ministry’s investigation had been.

The report concluded that MSD should have promptly concluded that Wiffin’s claim was meritorious, should have helped him make a police complaint and sought a restorative justice conference and that the ministry caused him additional trauma through the handling of his claim.