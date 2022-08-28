Community supports idea of closing Taranaki coast to protect seafood resources

Mahara Okeroa, a spokesperson for Nga Hapū o Taranaki and Jacqui King, chair of Te Kahui o Taranaki Iwi, are pleased the community is rallying to protect the seafood resources along the Taranaki coast for future generations.

Organisers of a meeting to discuss a proposed two-year legal ban on seafood gathering along the Taranaki coast say they were pleased by the show of community unity on the issue.

Around 100 people, including iwi and hapū representatives, fishing enthusiasts and farmers packed the supper room at the Oakura Hall on Sunday.

The turnout and the lack of dissent was encouraging, Jacqui King, chairperson of Te Kahui o Taranaki Iwi, said.

“Our ambition is to have this in place ahead of some of the major tides pre-Christmas. I’d be very, very happy if that can happen. We will have achieved a major milestone.”

A customary rāhui has been in place for months, following alarm over summer that the region’s paua beds and other shellfish habitats were being stripped bare by hundreds of people travelling from outside the region.

Te Kahui o Taranaki is now seeking a legal ban by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries.

“This is going to take a unified approach,” King said. “It's too big not to. This is the largest rāhui of its kind in scope of shellfish covered and geographical area.

“This is a combined, integrated approach for nga hapū and the community.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mahara Okeroa speaks to around 100 people at a meeting in Oakura on Sunday.

Mahara Okeroa, a spokesperson for Nga Hapu o Taranaki, said organisers had met with representatives from boat clubs and agreed they would work together.

The change will move the rahui “from lore to law”, so fisheries officers and the police will be able to enforce the ban, he said.

Taking kaimoana under a legal ban attracts fines of up to $5000, or up to $100,000 if it is taken for sale.

“This is not just about us as hapū under our mountain,” Okeroa said. “We are more interested in having this a community-driven initiative. It's inclusive.”

All hapū had agreed to issue no cultural harvest permits for hui and tangihanga.

“We are foregoing a legal right we do have in order to get that understanding. We want this based on the concern of the whole community.”

Several people raised concerns the proposed closure would move the problem to other areas.

Okeroa said they were sharing information with hapū from other areas, who could move to protect their own coast if they saw a need.

During the two years the coast was closed, plans would be forged to protect the resource once it reopened, the meeting heard.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taipuni Ruakere, from the Te Kahui o Taranaki Iwi Taiao, Taiora Environmental Management team, speaks at the hui.

Taipuni Rakere, who is a part of the Te Kahui o Taranaki Iwi environmental team, said they were working with a scientist from the Taranaki Regional Council, school students, kaumātua and hapū members, to survey the current populations of shellfish, and also ensure the traditional practices were not forgotten during the ban.

The proposal for legal closure will protect all shellfish including pāua, kina and pūpū; rock lobster, crabs; octopus, anemones, conger eel; and all seaweed (excluding beach cast).

The ban under Section 186a of the Fisheries Act would extend two nautical miles offshore, covering some 300 square kilometres, but fin fish are not included.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has called for submissions “from persons who have an interest in the stocks concerned or in the effects of fishing in the area concerned.”

Public submissions close on September 15.

New Plymouth District Council iwi relationship staff have been asked to draft a submission for councillors to consider when they meet on September 6.