Bullying, harassment rife in workplaces: 'We are essentially failing our people'

Workplace bullying victim Jane Barnes talks about her experience and how to identify unconstructive conduct.

Sexual harassment, racial abuse and bullying are widespread in New Zealand workplaces, a new study has found.

The report by the Human Rights Commission surveyed 2500 workers in different industries around Aotearoa.

It found 30% of workers experienced sexual harassment in the past five years, 39% experienced racial harassment in the past five years and 20% experienced bullying behaviour frequently in the past 12 months.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo said it was “unacceptable” that workplace abuse was so widespread.

READ MORE:

* Toxic culture of sex, drinking and bullying uncovered at New Zealand's top broadcasting school

* Majority of Kiwis support diversity and inclusion, NowNext survey finds

* 'We are sorry': Australian political leaders apologise to staff for abuses



“We are essentially failing our people,” she said.

Jemma Cheer/Stuff Harassment and bullying are rife in Kiwi workplaces, the Human Rights Commission has found. (File photo)

The survey revealed 38% of women and 23% of men experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace, such as jokes, unwanted attention, assault and rape, over the past five years.

However, the data showed young women, bisexual, and disabled workers were especially likely to have experienced sexual harassment, at 54%, 67% and 58% respectively.

Pasifika and Asian workers were most likely to experience racism, with 62% of workers having experienced some form of racial harassment or abuse such as racial jokes, making fun of names and accents or threats due to someone’s race.

Māori were the third most likely, with 52% having experienced racial harassment.

Supplied Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo says it is “unacceptable” workplace abuse was so widespread.

“These stories are heartbreaking. Workers shouldn’t have to fear for their mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing while out earning a living for themselves, their households and contributing to our national prosperity,” Sumeo said.

“Dignity and basic rights to a safe work environment, free of discrimination and violence, must be protected, respected, and remedied.

“Employers must ensure that staff do not abuse power and influence over other colleagues.”

The research also found formal pathways for addressing harassment and bullying, like formal complaints, were uncommon and, when accessed, often ineffective.

Only 24% of workers raised a formal complaint, but almost a third of workers chose not to tell anyone about being bullied or harassed.

“Often, workers do not feel empowered to come forward with bullying or harassment complaints for a range of reasons, including feelings of shame, denial, fear of consequences, hopelessness, helplessness, and fear of facing scrutiny and blame,” Sumeo said.

“Employers are responsible for creating a safe environment, implementing robust processes and providing adequate support to ensure workers are able to speak openly about their experiences without fear for their livelihoods or fear of retaliation.”

The full report can be found here.