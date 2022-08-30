'We are stronger together': Community is everything for young Rohingya refugee

Rohingya refugee Jani Shofi Rahman wants to help his community in New Zealand.

To Jani Shofi Rahman, his community is everything.

A Rohingya refugee, Rahman has been living in New Zealand for the past four years after escaping violence in Myanmar. Having achieved some of his goals in Aotearoa, he now wants to help others.

He was part of the exodus of refugees who fled Myanmar for Bangladesh. Since 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya people had left the country.

Now at the age of 19 he was becoming a young leader in his community and he wanted to motivate young Rohingya people.

He said there were about 40 Rohingya households in Palmerston North but many of the people could not speak English, so he acted as a translator.

He could speak English, Hindi, Burmese and the Rohingya language.

“My community is more important to me than my life ... If I can’t help my community, what’s the point of staying with them.”

Recently when a community member was dealing with a police officer, Rahman helped as a translator and to support them.

He said dealing with police for some of his people could be traumatic after the way police acted at home.

When Rahman, who has New Zealand residency, arrived in Palmerston North in 2018 his English was so bad he couldn’t say ‘hello’.

Jani Shofi Rahman acts as a translator for other Rohingya community members in Palmerston North.

But he learnt how to speak English while at Awatapu College, then studied to be a mechanic at polytechnic UCOL.

He recently completed the Limited Service Volunteer course in Wellington, which helped people wanting to be in the Defence Force or police.

While he would like to pursue life as a football player, he hoped to join the Defence Force and be a mechanic in the army.

From the Rakhine region in Myanmar, Rahman was part of the masses who left their country and ended up at a refugee camp at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

His father had left for Malaysia when Rahman was a baby then later moved to New Zealand, and his mother died when he was a toddler.

He was living with his grandmother, but when she died his father told him to go to Bangladesh and start his journey to New Zealand.

“I didn’t have a choice,” Rahman said. “I didn’t know where I was going.”

He left because he was scared for his life.

Soldiers were coming through villages and he saw houses being being burnt.

“For me, it was hard to leave the motherland. I said one day I will come back if I have a chance.”

He was in a refugee camp but said because he was by himself he had it easier than large families who were squeezed into small rooms.

After a few months he made his way to Hyderabad, India, where he couldn’t buy anything because he wasn’t a citizen and even had to get people to buy him things like a SIM card.

Jani Shofi Rahman, right, with his team-mates Jabal Shofi Rahman and Yakook Sady at the Ethkick football tournament in 2019.

After a year he was able to travel to New Zealand. He had an emotional reunion with his father at the airport, the first time he had seen him in years.

He said his journey was “really hard”, but he was happy to be with his brother and father again.

When he started high school in New Zealand he was shy and would avoid people’s gaze, but he eventually learnt English.

“If you think it’s hard in your head, it’s going to be hard. If you think it’s going to be easy, it’s going to be easy. Everyone can do it if they try.”

Now with the help of Sport Manawatū, Rahman was organising a Rohingya football team to play in the social summer soccer league, then was looking to run a team in the winter club competition next year.

He hoped the numbers would grow.

“Everyone together, we are stronger together.”