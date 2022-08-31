Kua whakaorangia tētahi ritenga onamata e ngāi Moana kia whakanuia te tangata whenua

Kua whakatūria te Tu’i Tonga kava nōnamata e ētahi kaihautū ahurea ngāi Moana ki Aotearoa, e whakanuia ai te tangata whenua.

Pasifika cultural leaders in New Zealand have performed the ancient Tu’i Tonga kava ceremony to honour tangata whenua.

He wāhanga o tētahi pakipūmeka – Kava ‘O Aotearoa – i whakaputaina i te Wenerei, e whakanui ana i ngā kaiārahi i te hapori paetata, tae rā anō ki te Pakilau o Mana Moana, Manase Lua.

It was part of a documentary – Kava ‘O Aotearoa – released on Wednesday featuring local community leaders including Pakilau o Mana Moana, Manase Lua.

Hei tā Lua, he ngāi Tonga ia, i āta whakahoahoatia te ritenga motuhake nei hei “koha ki te tangata whenua e whakanuia ai ō rātou tūpuna i tae mai hoki i te moana”.

Lua, of Tongan heritage, said the sacred ritual was crafted specifically as a “gift to our tangata whenua in honour of their ancestors who also came from the moana”.

“Koia tēnei te hurihanga katoatanga i te Kava ‘O Aotearoa i tū ai ki Ihumatao, ā, e tae rā anō ana ki ngā tikanga kava aTonga, Hāmoa, me Whīti.

“This is a full evolution of the Kava 'O Aotearoa performed at Ihumatao and involves elements of the Tongan, Samoan and Fijian kava ceremonies.”

I tae rā anō ētahi atu kaiārahi i te hapori i te kiriata ki te rōia me te kaiwhakatūtū Māori, a Pania Newton (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Maniapoto) rātou ko te Vakalahi o Mana Moana Christine Nurminen, he kaihapahapai hauora, ko te Luau o Mana Moana Therese Mangos, nō Pacific Vision Aotearoa.

Other community leaders involved in the film included lawyer and Māori activist Pania Newton (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Maniapoto), Vakalahi o Mana Moana Christine Nurminen, a health advocate, and Luau o Mana Moana Therese Mangos, of Pacific Vision Aotearoa.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakaputa Maria Tanner, i āmiki meinga e ngā kainoho tētahi hononga ki tō rātou fonua, te kāinga, me te ahurea nō rātou i noho mai ki te kava. “He ara e tūhono tōtika ai ki tō rātou ahurea, me te tuakiri ahakoa pea tē tūhono ā-kiko nei ki ō rātou ake kāinga i ngā motu.”

Producer Maria Tanner said each participant had expressed a direct connection to their fonua, home, and culture when they participated in kava. “It’s a way to connect to their culture and identity despite being physically disconnected from their respective island homes.”

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Ko te taukava nō Tonga, Teokotai Paitai, rātou ko ngā angaikava; ka tāhorotia te tanoa ki te Olovaha e noho nei te rangatira. / Tongan taukava or kava mixer, Teokotai Paitai, flanked by the angaikava (assists), tips the tanoa (kava bowl) toward the Olovaha where the king or high chief sit.

Ko te tikanga o te fonua, ko te whenua, me te hononga tonutanga o ōna iwi, tā Tanner kōrero. “He huatau tēnei puta noa i ngā iwi o te Moana. Ki Whīti, ko te vanua, ki Hāmoa, ko te fanua, ki tā te Māori, ko te whenua, ki te Kuki ‘Āirani, ko te ‘enua.”

Fonua means land and its people and their ongoing relationship, Tanner said. “This is a concept present across Pacific cultures. In Fiji, it’s vanua, in Samoa it is fanua, in Māori whenua and in the Cook Islands 'enua.”

Kua whakamahi, kua inu a ngāi Moana i te kava ki Aotearoa nō ngā tau 1960, engari e kaha ake ana te whakamahi i te kava i ahurea kē atu, hei tā te mātanga ngāi Whīti ki te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, Apo Aporosa.

Pacific peoples have been using and drinking kava in New Zealand since the 1960s, but the use of kava among other ethnicities is increasing, said Fijian academic at Waikato University, Apo Aporosa.

“He rite tonu tā tātou wareware, i ahu mai te Māori i te Moana.

“We often forget that Māori originally came to Aotearoa from the Pacific.

“Kua kawea mai te kava e te Māori, he akiaki tēnā, e whakawhānui ana i te tokomaha Māori o nāianei e tūhono ana anō ki ō rātou ake wairua taketake, i mua i te taenga ki konei,” tana kōrero.

“Māori would have brought kava with them, which is encouraging, increasing numbers of contemporary Māori to re-engage with their pre-migration indigenous substance,” he said.

Ki te reo o Tonga, ko te kava te kupu mō te kawa. Engari ko ōna tapanga anō e tae ana ki te ‘awa (Hawai’i), te ‘ava (Hāmoa), te yaqona (Whīti), te sakau me te seka (Federated States of Micronesia) te malok, te malogu rānei (Vanuatu).

Kava means bitter in Tongan. But other names include ‘awa (Hawai’i), ‘ava (Samoa), yaqona (Fiji), sakau and seka (Federated States of Micronesia) and malok or malogu (Vanuatu).

Wayne Dought/NZPA Kua tukuna te yaqona i Whīti ki a Heke-nuku-mai-ngā-iwi Puhipi. / Fijian yaqona is offered to the late Hekenukumai Busby, Kaumatua of waka, and Takutai Wikiriwhi, Chief elder of Ngati Whatua at the farewell ceremony for the Pacific vaka fleet in 2011.

Nō te whānau pepa (Piperaceae) te Kava (Piper methysticum), ā, e tupu ana ki ngā pito katoa o te Moana Nui a Kiwa. E kīia nei hoki ko te pepa asava, te pepa whakahaurangi rānei, ā, kua hua mai tētahi inu i tōna pakiaka, ka āpitihia tētahi rongoā whakamoe, ka mutu he āhuatanga manahau ōna. Ko ōna kīnaki hohe, ko ngā kavalactone.

Kava (Piper methysticum) belongs to the pepper family (Piperaceae) and grows throughout the Pacific. Also known as asava pepper or intoxicating pepper, the root crop is produced as a drink with sedative, anaesthetic and euphoriant properties. Its active ingredients are kavalactones.

He whakamahi nō ōna kīnaki ki ngā rongoā hōu, me ngā rongoā anō, kua whaihua te kava hei ara pūtea i te Moana.

Because of its use in modern and alternative medicines, kava has become a valuable cash crop in the Pacific.

Hei tā Aporosa, e noho nei te kava ki te pokapū o te nuinga o ngā whakanuitanga i Whīti, mai i te whānautanga ki te hemonga.

Aporosa said kava played a central role in almost every ceremony and celebration from birth to death in Fiji.

“He hononga nō te yaqona ki te mana, te whanua, te ahurea, me te iwi i pēnei ai. Hei tā ngāi Whīti, he inu te yaqona ‘wainivanua’ e whakatinana ana i te vanua – te whenua, te ahurea me te iwi.

“This is because of the yaqona's link to mana (spiritual power), and the land, culture and its people. Fijians call yaqona 'wainivanua' or a drinkable/ingestible representation of the vanua – the land, the culture and the people.

Chris Skelton/Stuff He ākonga o te Kura o Russell, ki Canons Creek, e whakanui ana i te huringa tau 50 o te Motuhaketanga ki Hāmoa i te Hune o 2012. / Pupils from Russell School in Canons Creek celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Samoa in June 2012.

Hei tā Tanner, i kōwhiria te “pakiaha hūmārie” e te pakipūmeka nei hei rauemi ako – e whakaakona ai te minenga, e tūhonotia ai ngā hapori ngāi Moana ki ō rātou ahurea, tuakiri hoki, kia whakanuia hoki te tangata whenua i tētahi mahi motuhake.

Tanner said the documentary chose to use this “humble root” as a learning tool - to educate audiences, reconnect Pacific Island communities to their culture and identity, to include and honour tangata whenua in a Pacific specific practice.

“I ahu mai te pūtake o te kiriata i a Joshua Baker [te ringatohu], i tāna kiriata i tētahi hui kava o mua i tū ai ki tētahi waka i te herenga waka i Tāmaki Makaurau – he tuatahitanga mā Josh; ā mohoa nā, kāore i kitea tētahi hui i pēnā, i tērā momo wāhi rānei.”

“The catalyst for the film actually stemmed from [director] Joshua Baker having filmed an earlier kava ceremony that was held on a waka in the marina of Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) - a first for Josh who had never seen a ceremony conducted in this manner or location.”

He whakatūpatotanga tā Lua, ki te kore te ahurea e panoni, ka mate. “E kore e oti i a mātou te haramai, te whakatū hui kava, me te kore whakanui i te whenua Māori. Pēnei i te wā, me panoni hoki mātou, me huri te taiao e nōhia nei tātou....kei Aotearoa tātou.

Lua warned culture that doesn’t change was doomed to die. “We can’t come here, perform our kava and ignore the fact that we’re on Māori land. We must change with the times, change with the environment that we’re in....we’re here in Aotearoa.

“Tē taea te karo i te wairua pai, te poho kūkupa i tāu mōhio kua inumia tētahi wāhi o tō fonua, me te whenua, ā, koia tērā e tūhonotia nei tātou i te hui kava.”

“You can’t help but feel reverence, pride because you realise that you are drinking a part of your fonua and by the land, and that’s what binds us together in the kava circle.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.