‘Struggle’ to reach 1 million Māori language speakers by 2040, says commissioner

Reaching a million te reo Māori speakers by 2040 to ensure the survival of the language will be a struggle at the current rate of learning, Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says.

However, the uptake of reo learners is growing as Aotearoa embraces its national identity.

Forecasting data shows there will be 260,000 people who can speak te reo Māori at a conversational level by 2040, and 100,000 people who can speak it fluently.

“This is an intergenerational strategy, it takes three generations to restore a language back to being a person’s first language,” Higgins said.

“The trajectory from where we’ve come from 50 years ago when the petition was first put on the steps of Parliament to where we are today, is positive.”

The number of people able to speak more than a few words or phrases of te reo Māori has risen from 24% to 30% and the number of people able to speak te reo Māori at least fairly well has increased from 6.1% to 7.9% since 2018.

Higgins said the uptake in te reo Māori had been largely driven by society.

“It’s expectations from society to embrace our national identity, and seeing te reo Māori as being an important part of who we are as people,” she said.

“Whether that’s through government support or not, I do think there is an expectation from young people that bilingualism is part of the norm as opposed to something unique, and that helps to shape how we think about the use of te reo Māori in society and generally.”

Anaru Mikaere (Ngāti Manawa) is a te reo Māori teacher at Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Mikaere said it often fell on the shoulders of te reo teachers to do everything, and it could be a burden.

“You’ll find most of the time at a school there's only one te reo teacher, and then that teacher has the burden of everything,” he said.

"You’re the go-to person for everything Māori, and that's when you get burnout and teachers leaving the profession, and it makes it worse when you're not in a supportive environment."

Stuff This year marks 50 years since the Māori language petition was presented to Parliament.

But Mikaere said he was feeling positive about the future, and was witnessing a growing interest in learning te reo Māori among students.

There are currently 185 students enrolled in te reo Māori language classes at Christchurch Boys’ High School, up from around 50 students in 2015.

“There’s still a lot more work to do, but we've come a long way. Ten years ago if you spoke te reo in public, people would kind of give you the side eye,” Mikaere said.

"Bit by bit as a country, I think we are moving forward. When you learn a language you learn the culture, so you revitalise a language you revitalise a culture."

Higgins said the commission was trying to find ways to ensure the language was heard and seen widely to support its revitalisation.

“One of our main efforts has been around supporting communities and agencies in how they think about te reo Māori in their organisation how they can celebrate it,” she said.

September 14 marked 50 years since the Māori language petition was presented to Parliament.

Higgins said the commission was encouraging people to share stories of their language journey.

"We’re encouraging young people to ask their parents or grandparents what their language journey was like,” she said.

“Because sometimes being critically aware of where we've come from helps to shape where we head to in the future.”

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said there was huge momentum in the language revitalisation space.

“New Zealanders across the motu are embracing te reo as part of our national identity,” he said.

"Together we are working to create a whare where te reo Māori is actively protected and promoted for future generations, to the benefit of iwi Māori, and all New Zealanders."

Jackson said three language-related reviews are nearing completion, which would provide information on where improvements could be made.

These are a review of Te Ture mō te Reo Māori or the Māori Language Act 2016, and evaluations of Maihi Karauna or the Government’s Māori language strategy and Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora or the Māori/Crown partnership.