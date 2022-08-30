'Ka kaha te katoa': Ko te hapori te mea nui o te ao, e ai ki te rerenga ngāi Rohingya

E hiahia ana te rerenga ngāi Rohingya Jani Shofi Rahman kia āwhinatia tana hapori ki Aotearoa. / Rohingya refugee Jani Shofi Rahman wants to help his community in New Zealand.

Hei tā Jani Shofi Rahman, ko tōna hapori te mea nui o te ao.

To Jani Shofi Rahman, his community is everything.

Read this story in English here.

Kua whā tau tētahi rerenga ngāi Rohingya, a Rahman, e noho nei ki Aotearoa, nōna i pakiha i te taikaha i Myanmar. Kua tutuki ētahi whāinga ōna, ā, kua hiahia kia tautokona ētahi atu.

A Rohingya refugee, Rahman has been living in New Zealand for the past four years after escaping violence in Myanmar. Having achieved some of his goals in Aotearoa, he now wants to help others.

Ko ia tētahi o te hunga rerenga i pakiha i Myanmar kia tae ki Bangladesh. Nō te 2017, koni atu i te 700,000 ngāi Rohingya kua wehe i te whenua.

He was part of the exodus of refugees who fled Myanmar for Bangladesh. Since 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya people had left the country.

Kua 19 tau tana kaumātuatanga, me te aha kei te huri hei kaiārahi i tōna hapori, nā whai anō kua hiahia kia ākina te hunga rangatahi ngāi Rohingya.

Now at the age of 19 he was becoming a young leader in his community and he wanted to motivate young Rohingya people.

Hei tāna, kua āhua 40 ngā noninga kumu ngāi Rohingya ki Te Papaioea, engari he tokomaha rātou tē kōrero Pākehā, nā konā kua noho ia hei kaiwhakamāori.

He said there were about 40 Rohingya households in Palmerston North but many of the people could not speak English, so he acted as a translator.

E oti i a ia te kōrero i ngā reo Pākehā, Hindi, Burmese, me te reo Rohingya.

He could speak English, Hindi, Burmese and the Rohingya language.

“Mōku ake, kua hirahira ake taku hapori i taku ake ao... Mēnā e kore e oti i ahau te āwhina i taku hapori, he aha kē e pahika i te noho tahi.”

“My community is more important to me than my life... If I can’t help my community, what’s the point of staying with them.”

Nōnātata nei, nō tētahi tangata i te hapori e kōrero ana ki tētahi pirihimana, ko Rahman tērā i tautoko hei kaiwhakamāori.

Recently when a community member was dealing with a police officer, Rahman helped as a translator and to support them.

Hei tāna, kua āhua mau te wehi o ētahi i te kōrero ki ngā pirihimana, he kino nō ngā pirihimana i te kāinga.

He said dealing with police for some of his people could be traumatic after the way police acted at home.

I te taenga mai a Rahman, he kainoho o Aotearoa ināianei, ki Te Papaioea i te 2018, kua pērā rawa te kino o tōna reo Pākehā, e kore e oti i a ia te ‘kia ora’.

When Rahman, who has New Zealand residency, arrived in Palmerston North in 2018 his English was so bad he couldn’t say ‘hello’.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff He kaiwhakamāori a Jani Shofi Rahman mā te hunga ngāi Rohingya ki Te Papaioea. / Jani Shofi Rahman acts as a translator for other Rohingya community members in Palmerston North.

Engari i ako ia i te reo Pākehā, nōna e kuraina ana ki Te Kāreti o Awatapu, ka ākona ai te kaiaka mīhini ki te kuratini UCOL.

But he learnt how to speak English while at Awatapu College, then studied to be a mechanic at polytechnic UCOL.

Inātata nei, kua whakaoti i tētahi kōhi Ratonga Tūao ki Pōneke, he mea e āwhinatia ai te hunga e kōingo nei te toronga ki Te Ope Kātua, ki ngā pirihimana rānei.

He recently completed the Limited Service Volunteer course in Wellington, which helped people wanting to be in the Defence Force or police.

Ahakoa pea tana hiahia kia whai i te ara poiwhana, ko te tūmanako kia whaiwāhi ki Te Ope Kātua, kia noho hei kaiaka mīhini ki Ngāti Tūmatauenga.

While he would like to pursue life as a football player, he hoped to join the Defence Force and be a mechanic in the army.

Nō te rohe Rakhine i Myanmar ia, ā, ko Rahman tētahi o ngā manomano tāngata i wehe i te kāinga, i tae atu ai ki tētahi nōhanga puni rerenga ki Cox’s Bazar ki Bangladesh.

From the Rakhine region in Myanmar, Rahman was part of the masses who left their country and ended up at a refugee camp at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

I whakarewa atu tōna matua ki Malaysia nō Rahman e pēpi tonu ana, kā hikipapa ai ki Aotearoa, ā, i hemo tōna whaea nōna e kōhungahunga ana.

His father had left for Malaysia when Rahman was a baby then later moved to New Zealand, and his mother died when he was a toddler.

I te noho rāua tahi ko tōna kuia, engari, ka mate ana tōna whaea, ka mea atu tōna matua kia toro atu ki Bangladesh, whāia ai tōna ara ki Aotearoa.

He was living with his grandmother, but when she died his father told him to go to Bangladesh and start his journey to New Zealand.

“Kāore i ahau te tikanga,” tā Rahman. “Tē mōhio ki taku ara.”

“I didn’t have a choice,” Rahman said. “I didn’t know where I was going.”

I wehe ia, he mataku nō te whakamatenga.

He left because he was scared for his life.

Tae atu ana ngā hōia ki ngā hapori, ā, i kite ia i ngā whare e tahuna ana.

Soldiers were coming through villages and he saw houses being being burnt.

“Mōku ake, i taumaha te wehe i te haukāinga. Ko tāku, hei te tau tītoki ahau waihape ai ina taea ana.”

“For me, it was hard to leave the motherland. I said one day I will come back if I have a chance.”

I te noho ia ki tētahi nōhanga puni rerenga, engari hei tāna, kua ngāwari ake tana noho takitahi i te noho tahi a ngā whānui nui kua kōpē ki te ruma iti.

He was in a refugee camp but said because he was by himself he had it easier than large families who were squeezed into small rooms.

Ka taka ngā marama, ka toro atu ia ki Hyderabad, ki Īnia, engari kāore i taea te hoko i ngā rawa tā te mea ehara ia i te kirirarau, kua mate ki te inoi atu ki ngā tāngata kia hokona ngā mea pēnei i te kāri waea pūkoro.

After a few months he made his way to Hyderabad, India, where he couldn’t buy anything because he wasn’t a citizen and even had to get people to buy him things like a SIM card.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Ko Jani Shofi Rahman, matau, me ōna hoa tākaro Jabal Shofi Rahman rāua ko Yakook Sady ki te tātāwhāinga poiwhana Ethkick i te 2019. / Jani Shofi Rahman, right, with his team-mates Jabal Shofi Rahman and Yakook Sady at the Ethkick football tournament in 2019.

Ka taka mai tētahi tau, i oti i a ia te toro ki Aotearoa. I rere ngā kare ā-roto i tāna tūtaki ki tōna pāpā i te tūnga rererangi, oroko wā kitea ai ia i ngā tau e hia kē nei.

After a year he was able to travel to New Zealand. He had an emotional reunion with his father at the airport, the first time he had seen him in years.

Hei tāna, i “tino taumaha” te haerenga, engari kua harikoa ia i te noho tahi anō ki tōna eweewe rāua ko tōna matua.

He said his journey was “really hard”, but he was happy to be with his brother and father again.

I tana tīmata ki te kura i Aotearoa, i whakamā ia, i karo i te tirohanga mai a ngā tāngata, engari ā tōna wā, i ako i te reo Pākehā.

When he started high school in New Zealand he was shy and would avoid people’s gaze, but he eventually learnt English.

“Mēnā koe e whakapae ka taumaha, korekore ka taumaha. Mēnā koe e whakapae ka ngāwari, anā, ka ngāwari. E oti i te katoa ina whakapeto ngoi.”

“If you think it’s hard in your head, it’s going to be hard. If you think it’s going to be easy, it’s going to be easy. Everyone can do it if they try.”

Āianei, he tautoko nō Sport Manawatū, e whakarite ana a Rahman i tētahi kapa poiwhana ngāi Rohingya kia tākaro i te whakataetae poiwhana ngahau hei te raumati, kātahi, kia whakahaerehia tētahi kapa i te tātāwhāinga karapu hōtoke ā te tau e heke mai ana.

Now with the help of Sport Manawatū, Rahman was organising a Rohingya football team to play in the social summer soccer league, then was looking to run a team in the winter club competition next year.

E kōingo nei ka tupu haere te tokomaha.

He hoped the numbers would grow.

“Ka tōpū katoa, ka kaha te katoa.

“Everyone together, we are stronger together.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.