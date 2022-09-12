Northern Māori helped Kāi Tahu revive its reo from 'grave of language death' to a 'proud, confident' next generation

In 1994, Hana O'Regan and a small rōpu of Kāi Tahu whānau began the fight for the revival of their reo.

Twelve-year-old Hana O’Regan went off up to Auckland's Queen Victoria Māori Girls' Boarding School confident she had a good grasp of her reo.

Then she realised snippets of Māori colours, body parts, and greetings did not make good conversation with her more fluent northern peers.

So began her dream to help reclaim te reo Māori from a “grave of language death” within her iwi – Kāi (Ngāi) Tahu – and her whānau.

Not an unthinkable idea for a teenager whose father, Tā Tipene O’Regan, later led the iwi’s Treaty settlement battle.

Twenty-two years after the iwi launched its language revival strategy with only a handful of speakers, there are now hundreds holding fluent kōrerorero – particularly its “switched on, proud, and confident” rakatahi (youth), its language leaders say.

A small team, including Hana O’Regan, started lobbying to revive the language within Kāi Tahu in 1994 – driven by Tahu Potiki – when there were only about five families speaking te reo Māori in the home.

Their revitalisation strategy, Kotahi Mano Kāika, Kotahi Mano Wawata (1000 Homes, 1000 Dreams), was launched complete with promotional merchandise, textbooks and audio resources in 2000.

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff Eloquent reo Māori speakers are often compared to the melodious korimako.

O’Regan said they could not have done it without the help of Te Ika-a-Māui language experts like Dr Rangi Nicholson, who came up with the strategy’s whakataukī at 3am one night.

They received an “incredible” investment of time and energy from some of the “best native speakers in the country”, like Tā Tīmoti Kāretu, Te Wharehuia Milroy and Tā Pou Temara, to help them lift their language.

“We have benefited from incredible investment from people in the north.”

Kāi Tahu thought the movement would attract a couple of hundred learners within a year.

“We ended up with 4000 people register within six months,” O’Regan said.

Tutors gave up weekends and holidays to tautoko (support) their people in reclaiming their language with wānaka (courses), but it would take generations to embed those efforts.

She said she had been preaching to people to raise kids with te reo as a first language and, “suddenly, when I had my own in 2003, I realised, ‘Oh this is actually quite hard’”.

The 2006 census found Kāi Tahu had the lowest proficiency of te reo Māori among the nation’s iwi, with just 12 per cent able to hold a conversation.

O’Regan and the revitalisation team thought even that number was a stretch.

“We thought … where the bloody hell are they?” she said.

Supplied Kāi Tahu Reo Rumaki learning waiata in Te Tai Poutini, West Coast in 1996.

Regular wānaka continued among Kāi Tahu tutors, then when the tribe held their first full immersion camp – kura reo – in 2009, it was the first event O’Regan realised there were whānau with three generations of speakers.

Some whānau were speaking te reo Māori for the first time in 150 years.

Kotahi Mano Kāika manager Paulette Tamati-Elliffe said the statistics at the beginning were “quite doomy and gloomy, but I thought … the only way is up”.

“The efforts that it takes to restore a language, as an individual, a whānau, an iwi, and a nation … there are so many layers to it.”

She understood there was a botch up in the last census, so the exact level of fluency within the iwi was unclear, but the iwi continued to lose native speaking kaumātua, and it was not a time to get complacent.

“But we’ve got these new generations of Māori speakers that we’ve never had before.

“They are switched on, they are proud, they are confident.

“They understand the language history of our people and understand how precious our reo is to us.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Kotahi Mano Kāika manager Paulette Tamati-Elliffe says it has to be a multi-layered approach when reviving a language.

Tamati-Elliffe said at the beginning of the kura reo for whānau and rakatahi, they struggled to get 10 families together who could maintain full immersion for five days on the marae – now they have to cut registrations off at 140.

Both wāhine have fluent children who have watched the language evolve within the iwi and nation, and a Kāi Tahu rakatahi even won the top mark in the country for NCEA Scholarship Te Reo Rangatira exams in 2020.

“Within Kāi Tahu, we’re still getting there. We’ve definitely achieved a milestone with this next generation,” O’Regan said.

Tamati-Elliffe was grateful the iwi was able to invest in the strategy, since many iwi had none while still trying to settle with the Government.

The next kaupapa was ensuring they could retain the dialect, unique kupu, and whakataukī that risks being lost with kaumātua if not fostered.

Kāi Tahu is also developing knowledge of te reo in more environmental settings like harvesting tuna, engaging with the environment, or weaving.

“Te reo can really help someone feel more connected to not only their whenua and their marae, but their ancestors and their tīpuna,” Tamati-Elliffe said.