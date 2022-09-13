ESOL outdated: English for speakers of other languages guilty of othering

Joris de Bres was New Zealand’s race relations commissioner from 2002 to 2013.

OPINION: Someone asked me recently about the use of the term ESOL (English for speakers of other languages).

He wasn’t sure whether he was being oversensitive, but it somehow made him feel uncomfortable as a New Zealander of Fijian Indian background working with migrant and former refugee communities.

Actually, he wasn’t being oversensitive at all. This term has long been the subject of debate among people involved in the English language sector.

Some key organisations have moved away from it over the past decade, some are ambivalent and some stubbornly adhere to it.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand-born refugee children's English familiarity sufficient

* The volunteers wanting to teach te reo on the world's biggest language app

* English as a second language university classes nowhere near 2008 attendance levels



There is something Anglo-centric and othering about the term. This is evident when you compare English language as a subject in Aotearoa with te reo Māori. We don’t talk about te reo Māori for speakers of other languages (MSOL).

People who learn te reo Māori are simply Māori language learners. Those who teach them are Māori language teachers. Why then are people who learn English not simply English language learners, and those who teach them, English language teachers?

When the NZ Qualifications Authority reviewed the NZ Certificate in ESOL in 2011, it decided with widespread support to change the name from ESOL to EL (English Language).

Its reasons included that the term EL was already used internationally and nationally, that ESOL was becoming outdated, and that many education organisations advertised their courses simply as English Language because they felt ESOL contained a value statement (presumably implying the superior status of English).

They found that international students, parents and sponsors used the term English not ESOL when searching the internet for EL courses and that secondary students undertaking English language courses were reluctant to take ones called ESOL.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Feel confident in using these greetings and farewells in te reo Māori (first published in 2019).

International education markets were also found to have a negative view of ESOL qualifications. Finally, they noted that the name English language made the qualification accessible for students not traditionally considered ESOL, such as Māori and Pacific students transitioning from immersion education.

English language schools and polytechs marketing their courses directly to international students generally use the term English language and offer the NZQA Certificate in the subject.

The National Association of ESOL Home Tutor Schemes changed its name in 2011 to English Language Partners to better reflect the provider-learner relationship of their programmes for migrants and refugees in the home, community and workplace.

But the NZ Qualifications Framework continues to list a number of qualifications using the term TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages), particularly from universities.

This is presumably because university qualifications are approved and accredited by a separate body, the NZ University Vice-Chancellors’ Committee on University Academic Programmes (CUAP).

The main providers of these courses are Auckland, Victoria and Canterbury Universities. Massey University uses a mix of TESOL and ESOL with the more neutral TEAL (teachers of English as an additional language), which is also used by UNITEC. Weirdly, these qualifications are for teaching a subject (ESOL) that no longer exists on the qualifications framework.

We have teachers of ESOL, but no learners of ESOL.

This paradox extends to the Ministry of Education, which continues to use the name ESOL for its programme of support for English language teaching in schools, while referring to students in the programme as ELLs (English language learners).

Project Crimson/Supplied Former race relations commissioner Joris de Bres.

ESOL is not a subject in the New Zealand curriculum, which instead refers to English as a subject that can be studied “both as a heritage language and as an additional language”.

The Ministry does acknowledge the anomaly in continuing to use the term ESOL and they plan to reconsider its use as part of a forthcoming review of support for English language learners in schools.

English language teachers are represented by TESOLANZ (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages Aotearoa New Zealand).

The retention of ESOL in their name is consistent with the most common name for English language teaching qualifications delivered by our universities and the continued use of ESOL as the name for the Ministry of Education’s English language learners support programme.

It points to the fact that the continuation of the term is teacher rather than learner driven. A qualification in teaching English to speakers of other languages is a highly marketable product in a world where English is positioned as the pre-eminent language of international relations, commerce and academia.

The fact that culturally and linguistically diverse learners don’t necessarily like the term appears to be of secondary importance. Isn’t that, perhaps, just a little bit racist?

The removal of a couple of letters from an acronym or five words from the name of a language course may seem of minor significance in the wider kaupapa of increasing respect for language and cultural diversity in Aotearoa, but terminology does reproduce and reinforce ideology, and when indications are that learners would prefer the change why would we want to resist it?