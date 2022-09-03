When passion and pace collide: The action-packed sport of wheelchair basketball

Michael Smith, Cooper Franklin and Rawiri Tristram-Brown all take to the court as members of the Manawatū Wheelies.

Jack Brown​ was just 18 years old when a car crash severed his spine.

Michael Smith​, 48, suffered significant damage to his spinal cord in a 2015 surfing accident.

Cooper Franklin​ was born with cerebral palsy and a learning disability, while Rawiri Tristram-Brown​ was born with spina bifida.

But all four have more than one thing in common: they excel at basketball.

All abilities make up the Manawatū Wheelies basketball team, a place where they leave disability at the door and take command of the court.

The game is a mad smash of fun requiring agility, strength and strategy.

“Sometimes I think of it as like playing a drum because you’ve got so many things to do with your hands… trying to manoeuvre yourself and the wheelchairs, bounce the ball, and shoot and pass,” Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tuhoe) said.

In a world where automatic doors have sensors the wrong height, rain wreaks havoc on wheelchair manoeuvrability and crowds can render them invisible and often trapped, on the court the chair is king.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Derek Donker tries to keep the ball away from Jack Brown.

“If you've been in a wheelchair for most of your life or even a few years, you have a great advantage over everybody else.”

Smith was a keen athlete before his surfing accident and struggled to adjust to missing sport.

“Initially when you have the accident it’s like your whole world abruptly changes.”

Joining the Wheelies reignited his sporting spirit, bringing back some of the things he loved.

“Now I’ve found that same passion, that same drive to want to win games and be competitive and it’s brought it back out of me again.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Tuataras take on the Giants during the first national wheelchair basketball tournament in Palmerston North.

Brown, 25, shifted home to Manawatū before Christmas after living in Taranaki for almost a decade. He joined the Wheelies three months ago.

Brown played rugby and was a keen cyclist growing up, but that changed after the car crash just after his 18th birthday.

He discovered basketball when he was “pretty new to being in a chair”.

“And I’ve just kind of loved it ever since. Loved the high intensity, the speed of it, the crashing.”

Brown, who described his style as “aggressive and committed”, was keen to pass on his skills to the team.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Being part of Manawatū Wheelies has helped Cooper Franklin express his love of sport.

“I'll be aggressive or play harder against people that I know can defend against it. I'll play to their abilities.

“So if I think they're able to do something, I'll pressure them into doing it.”

The only thing stronger than the equipment required to play – the specially designed sport wheelchairs – was friendship and a sense of community.

“The community here is very passionate about the sport, passionate about growing it… it’s an amazing community to be involved in,” Brown said.

Members of the team range from grandparents down to a 7-year-old.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Glenn McDonald, left, comes up against Kauri Murray at the first ever national wheelchair basketball tournament in Palmerston North.

Cooper Franklin, 14, has been playing the sport for two years and is often joined by mum Wendy Bismark.

Cooper plays a variety of sports each week through Parafed Manawatū, the group overseeing the Manawatū Wheelies.

Parafed promote and facilitate sports opportunities for people with physical or vision impairments.

Bismark said Cooper was “incredibly active in sports… he’s sports mad”.

But Cooper had limited ways to experience sports before they discovered Parafed.

Sport at primary school worked well, but things became more competitive at intermediate and high school and “his world closed”.

“Now he is 100% in his element,” Bismark said.

“It’s been amazing for him because he can participate in a sport to the best of his ability on the same level as other kids.”

Rawiri Tristram-Brown​, 13, was the one to watch according to team members, including his grandfather Roy Freegard​.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Rawiri Tristram-Brown, 13, hopes to play wheelchair basketball professionally one day.

The sporty teen with spina bifida has been with the team since the start and speeds round the court in a sports wheelchair sponsored by manufacturers Melrose.

Freegard, also a Wheelies player, said his grandson hoped to compete professionally one day.

Coach Celeste Kernohan said Wheelies Manawatū started with the hope of creating a team to compete in tournaments around New Zealand.

The country’s first ever wheelchair basketball tournament, hosted in Palmerston North two weekends ago, was the first step, with the team buzzing at having such a level to aspire to.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Nikia Fa'atua, from Auckland, playing for the Tuataras in Palmerston North.

“After the tournament these guys have actually changed in their mood, which is really good, they’ve really wanted to give it more of a shot,” said Kernohan.

The key to success was practice, with the Wheelies welcome to everyone keen to learn and improve.

They have had some legendary play-offs against an army team and the Manawatū Jets, and regularly play against staff at the Massey University Recreation Centre.

Wheelies Basketball is held Wednesdays from 4pm – 5pm at the recreation centre, with wheelchairs provided.