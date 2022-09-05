University of Waikato Pā development set to be centre of campus life

The Pā is “architecturally and functionally unique among buildings in New Zealand”, University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Neil Quigley says.

The roof’s now on the spot that will host graduations, orientations and be at the heart of University of Waikato campus life.

Construction of the Pā began in late 2019 and it is expected to open in 2023, with a new campus wharenui, performance stage, offices and teaching areas as well as a student hub area with a food court and event space.

It is the largest capital project in the university’s 58-year history and aims to bring a new vibrancy.

“The Pā will be the key space for orientation and open day events, graduation and for hosting groups from outside the University. It brings many different pillars of the campus under one roof and will be the centre for campus life,” said University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley.

“With the roof now complete we can see the final shape of The Pā emerge. It is a building that we believe is architecturally and functionally unique among buildings in New Zealand,” Quigley said.

The 5500sqm project began construction in late 2019 is expected to cost $85 million to complete.

It will provide a waharoa or entrance into the university on the historic site where the kahikatea forest, Karipukau, once stood.

The university’s senior leadership team and Te Pua Wānanga ki te Ao, the Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies will be housed in the new building.

It's anticipated most of the university's graduation ceremonies will be held at The Pā – which is on the site of the old law school.

Large wooden glulam (glued laminated timber) beams have been used as a structural base for the project, which is believed to be one of the biggest examples of using structural glulam beams in Aotearoa.

They were made with timber from sustainably harvested plantation forests and held together with approximately 22,000 screws.