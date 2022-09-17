Reo nation part 1: Teachers, students and the identity of sacrifice

Pou Tiaki journalist Joel Maxwell grapples with the state of the reo nation in his new series of longform stories, sharing his opinions, ideas, and meeting Māori who sacrifice time, sweat and money for our first language.

You are on an involuntary journey, a tremendous march that lasts your entire life.

So accepting the following simple fact will make your life easier: You are learning te reo Māori, you always have been, and you always will be.

There is no escaping “kia ora”, there is no dodging “tēnā koe”; there is no way through life here without facing the words “ka mate” at least once.

In a whare? On a waka? Either way, you are a Kiwi in Aotearoa and, for the past few centuries, while the landscape was swamped by waves of migrants, te reo Māori never went anywhere.

You inhaled kōrero like fresh air, the whole time. Now it’s too late to hold your breath, too late to unlearn kupu. I would personally like to say, ngā mihi and kia kaha to you.

We are a reo nation. And this is …

A personal essay as introduction

Only a few hundred years ago, my Māori ancestors were living a now-near unimaginable existence. They were part of a natural world not just created by God or gods, but actually comprising gods. Gods kinda were nature, or as the saying goes, Rangi kei runga, Papa kei raro (Sky Father above, Earth Mother below). We lived on them, between them, through them.

Later, associates of my Pākehā ancestors turned up. These folk were not, on average, kind or benevolent, civilised or even particularly clean. They were underlings of various shabby empires: spores on the Trade Winds.

I guess my family tree does not get on well at social gatherings.

Back in the day, the Europeans were spreading their reach across the world. To the various indigenous peoples, one grimy overcoat and set of breeches must’ve looked like another when clinging to the depleted frame of a global explorer/looter on a voyage to fame or dysentery.

Here in Aotearoa, the boundaries of language are the boundaries of understanding, so a new word had to be used for the foundational visitors: Pākehā. Some people think it means “white pig” or some other insult but the truth is that those people are just offended to be named and thus defined by natives.

Besides, it must be refreshing to be different from the rest of the European types. You can’t be a Pākehā anywhere else on this crazy rock hurtling around a star.

I think it’s cool that Pākehā and Māori are forging – together, constitutionally – a new but utterly insignificant nation at the bottom of the world.

And that truth is the foundation for this story and associated odyssey – this series of stories, actually.

Our absolute isolation created a unique natural world, then our firstcomers forged their own language. Then Pākehā arrived followed by other tauiwi, and we started this wacky experiment in living together.

The whole time we totally forgot how far away we are from anywhere. We’re split off from the world – castaways on a desert island – and Pākehā couldn’t avoid the indigenous language, just as Māori couldn’t escape reo Pākehā. Just as Māori and Pākehā couldn’t escape each other.

In the end, all we have is love, rugby and our languages.

But rather than perpetual war, we have to overcome our separation. As most New Zealanders understand – three in five who want it to be a core school subject according to recent Stats NZ numbers – te reo Māori should be allowed to survive and flourish. To deny it is to deny our very identity, to continue a descent into self-hatred on a national level.

Even in the densest forest, the highest mountain range, we are only a few centimetres away from sensing the music of the sea. In these islands we infer the ocean wherever we are; whether our family came here on the first waka, or later in the waves of migrants crossing the ocean from the bitter cold of the rest of the world. You can feel the moana in your bones.

Our ancestors’ bones are here now, and we’ll eventually join the bone pile ourselves, while our children and grandchildren live on.

That’s what it means to be a New Zealander. We’re stuck together. We are islanders through and through, and the great ocean owns us all.

In this sense it’s lonely being a New Zealander, and that is why we need each other.

What am I doing here?

This is the first in a series examining the relationships, the traffic, the antagonism, the past, the future, and the love between and within our nation’s two houses. No, not (necessarily) Māori and Pākehā, but rather speakers and non-speakers of our first language.

According to Stats NZ’s Wellbeing Statistics 2021, about 70% of New Zealanders speak only a few phrases and words of te reo Māori. But if we tip that half-empty glass/frown upside down then we get, respectively, 30% who are better than completely lousy at te reo; a smile; and a wet lap.

This all seems slightly bad but, like I previously mentioned, it means despite the efforts by the colonial project’s most ardent practitioners to self-mind-wipe, 100% of the people who answered the survey had at least a fleck of reo. If you’re here in Aotearoa, then reo is unavoidable.

Where I come from, that’s a win, although to be fair I mostly grew up near Hamilton.

When it comes to the ability to speak Māori in a day-to-day conversation, about 15% of Māori people speak it well, to very well. Sadly, about two-thirds of Māori don’t speak it very well, or only possess a few words or phrases.

When it comes to the total population, only about 2.6% speak it well, to very well. Or what I’m going to acronymize from now on as WTVW.

Add the previous three-out-of-five people wanting core reo in primary schools, and we have a challenge.

How the hell do we get enough people to achieve mass-WTVW?

How do we even get enough people to WTVW, to teach enough people, to teach te reo Māori, to get enough people to WTVW? It’s a classic egg and WTVW scenario.

Teachers, students and the identity of sacrifice

I initially wrote scarface in that subhead and while that would also be cool, “sacrifice” is better. In fact, as I found out talking to people who train reo teachers, reo teachers themselves, and reo students, sacrifice is necessary. It is the reality facing those few able to carry the language forward.

There are hidden histories and unseen pressures at play undoubtedly, but all these Māori people to whom I spoke made a conscious decision to learn te reo - some almost by random chance - but all are part of an intergenerational chain of learning.

The chain

Hiria McRae, a senior lecturer at Victoria University’s Faculty of Education, has been teaching teachers for 20 years. She talks about attitude: The kōrero she shares with the still mostly-Pākehā student body, is simple. If you choose to be a kaiako in Aotearoa, “then you need to be making a shift in your understanding of Te Tiriti, of our history, of our reo and our tikanga”. And if you don’t – to paraphrase her much stronger words – then you shouldn’t be a teacher.

She learned te reo as a second language at university and taught at immersion kura before becoming a teacher educator.

“My main teaching role [at university] has been the inclusion of te ao Māori, mātauranga Māori, which of course includes te reo Māori.”

Her career, she says, has been about doing something that makes a difference. “It sounds real cheesy but, for me, I could be in a whole range of places and get paid twice or three times the amount that I do within the university environment, however I could not be as impactful as I am now.”

Since McRae started, trainee requirements for reo learning went from compulsory to optional: but are on the upswing again. The Teaching Council (which registers teachers and sets and maintains professional standards) now expects all teachers to have some understanding of reo Māori, she said. This however was still open to interpretation.

“Because ultimately it’s the principal’s responsibility to say whether their teacher has an understanding of reo Māori and nobody’s going to monitor that.”

Nevertheless she was positive about the future, pointing to the growing awareness of Matariki, the sense amongst communities of its kaupapa, and how – as she’d heard celestial expert Rangi Mātāmua himself acknowledge, Matariki was already studied in mainstream schools for a long time.

HM: Ki au nei kei te tika tonu te rongo o tā tātou nei reo. Ko tētahi mea miharo rawa atu, ko ngā āhuatanga o te wā o Matariki, kua rangona e ngā iwi katoa, e ngā tangata katoa o Aotearoa nei i taua kaupapa; ko ngā whāinga o taua kaupapa, ko te whakawhanaungatanga.

Stuff: He tohu tēra, o te huri o ngā whakaaro o te nuinga o ngā tangata pea, i roto i tēnei whenua – kia tautoko i tēnei mea te ao Māori, ngā whakaaro, ngā mātauranga rānei, kei te pai ki te kite i tēra [ne?].

HM: Āe … ēra atu wiki i rongo au i a Rangi Mātāmua ki Pōneke nei, i timata ia tana - ehara i te kauhau - tana mihi ki ngā kura … kua roa te wā kua noho te kaupapa o te Matariki i roto i ngā kura, ngā kura auraki, mō ngā tau rua tekau. Me whāngai tonu.

McRae said teachers need to understand the wider context of their work. “It isn’t just about teaching the reo, it’s about tikanga and mātauranga, and history and that it’s contextual. Everyone’s sick of me saying that, but you need to understand the communities that you're in.”

In Kāpiti Coast suburb Raumati, is Kāpiti College teacher in charge of Māori, Paora Trim, who every Father’s Day contacts his old reo teacher from the 1980s, Rawiri Gibson, to say thanks for the motivational arse-kicking he got back in the day. Trim learned te reo at the same school where he now teaches. He is 49 years old and the longest-standing mainstream reo Māori teacher from Ōtaki to Wellington, in the lower North Island, by quite some years. He is in his 23rd year in the job, and has seen many reo teachers come and go.

There is, he says, a “human resource” problem in teaching te reo: A shortage of people with the knowledge and the desire to take on a reo teacher’s workload.

The reo teacher ends up becoming a go-to person for all things culture. This on top of what Trim describes as the “phenomenally” hard work of getting a teaching programme set up to meet curriculum demands.

Instead, a lot of teachers have moved on to places where they could get a relatively normal lifestyle, he says. Trim has had the same work offers.

“Not interested though. I love teaching te reo, I love doing what I’m doing, even though it gets freaking hard sometimes.”

We expect school subjects to have some economic benefit “for your job, for your career, for you as an individual”, Trim says. But the reo helped students learn who they were, sent them into the world “with that feeling of confidence and pride and knowledge of self”.

That is what his own reo teacher, Gibson, did.

“I genuinely know that there’s no way I would have had the opportunities that I’ve had, if it hadn’t been for him.”

STUFF: I tipu ake koe i roto i te reo Māori?

PT: Ka timata tāku ako i te reo i tāku haerenga ki te kāreti. Tekau ma rua tāku pakeke i tērā wa, ko te tau 1986. Ko Sonia Rimene tāku kaiako reo Māori tuatahi. Nō te Wairarapa ki tāku maumahara. Ka mutu, ko Rawiri Gibson [te kaiako] mō ngā tau e whā muri mai o tērā.

Engari, i au e tamariki ana - kāhore, kāhore he reo Māori ki tāku kura tuatahi … Ko tāku pāpā, ahakoa mai ia i roto i te reo - i roto i a Whatuwhiwhi [ki Te Hiku o te Ika], kāhore ia i kōrero i te reo. Ka hoki ki Whatuwhiwhi, eke ki runga i te marae, koirā noa iho te waahi ka rongo ai au i a ia kia kōrero Māori anō…

STUFF: He aha koe i kōwhiri ai i tēnei akoranga, arā, te reo Māori i te wā e taiohi ana koe?

PT: Hātakēhi tēnei, na te mea ka whakaaro ahau mō tēnei i ngā wā katoa. E mahara ana ahau, i au e tuhi ana i āku kaupapa ki runga i te pepa, he mea e wātea ana, kāhore au i te mohio he kaupapa hei whiriwhiringa māku; i tuhi tāku hoa ‘te reo Māori’ i runga i tana pepa. Ka titiro atu ki tana pepa, ka whakaaro ahau ‘A, ka ako au i te reo’. Ka timata ki reira … i muri mai te tau tuatahi ki te kura, kāhore ia i whai i te reo; ka haere tonu au.

Stuff Māori lived a life that we can no longer understand except through te reo Māori.

Usually the only place Trim heard his father speak reo was on their marae in the Far North, at Whatuwhiwhi. Trim himself only started learning when he pondered his first-year subjects at college, then noticed a friend wrote ‘reo Māori’ as one of his subjects, so Trim gave it a try. His friend switched out after a year; Trim stayed on.

Miriama Gemmell, teacher of English and Tikanga at the college, says that when it comes to Te Tiriti within the recently slimlined national appraisal system [now called the Professional Growth Cycle (PGC)] it’s “ticking a box that nobody measures”.

Gemmell sees the benefit of ensuring teachers more thoroughly demonstrate they are on a reo Māori journey. If everybody was learning te reo then it would be normalised. “And the reo Māori teacher wouldn’t be the only one waving that banner. Everybody is speaking it, everybody is using terms, and so … it is not just the work of the reo Māori staff.”

An aside – what Teaching NZ says

Teaching NZ was “comfortable” with how reo development was being applied and reported.

A spokeswoman said that since 2017, every teacher had to commit to ongoing reo Māori development. “These expectations don’t demand a specific level of fluency.”

In the three-yearly certification process, the principal confirms whether the teacher is continuing professional development in te reo Māori. Previously, the principal would have just said the teacher met the six teaching standards (of which this is one) as a whole.

Many teachers could set themselves the goal of reo development in the PGC system, the spokeswoman said, but it was only in the three-yearly certification that they were required to meet the standards.

“Overall, we are comfortable with the progress made across the system, but we understand that all teachers are different and are at different stages in their journey … ”

Whether te reo was compulsory for students in schools was not something that Teaching NZ could decide, she said.

Back to the chain

Year 12 student Maia Parker is Ngāpuhi, her grandmother was one of the generation discouraged from speaking te reo, she says. Now, as a Māori person, she wants to “learn my own language”. “I feel a great connection with my Māori heritage and want to learn as much as possible.”

Matua Paora (Trim) is a pou of te ao Māori at the college, she says. He does “way too much work”.

Having your heart in the language was important to Parker, who was wary about making it compulsory for students.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Kāpiti College Year 12 student Maia Parker doesn’t want students to undervalue te reo Māori.

“The main thing that I fear might happen if te reo becomes a compulsory subject is that people would undervalue the language, not take it seriously. I believe taking te reo should be because you have a genuine interest and passion for the language and culture.”

She wants to work in the farming sector but wouldn’t rule out becoming a reo teacher either.

Former student Johannah Katene-Burge remembers her first day at the college. It was sweltering and she had worn her full uniform, jumper and all, for the pōwhiri at the college marae. It was one of the longest, hottest afternoons of her life. But every year after, as a reo Māori student, she got to watch the fresh Year 9s melt in their new uniforms as well. She has graduated and works as Pou Ahurea with Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu Trust in the upper South Island. She is tasked with boosting the culture of the iwi with its people.

Katene-Burge realised from Year 9 that learning te reo required commitment, that you could attend all five years at school and still not really speak the language.

“That was my personal challenge, to walk out of that place with my reo.”

Learning demands sacrifice, but Katene-Burge says that doesn’t mean allowing your passion and culture to be exploited. That’s something else she learned thanks to Matua Paora’s advice.

In Te Tauihu o te Waka (her region), the latest Te Puni Kōkiri report shows uptake of te reo has risen by 800%, she says. More people are learning the language around the country too. Momentum is building.

Katene-Burge shares a quietly revolutionary but glaringly obvious idea about building iwi culture and reo.

“We know that our whānau aren’t in their home areas any more,” she says. “I think about 83% of our [iwi] population don’t live here in Nelson.”

So perhaps you have to be realistic. Maybe the story for the future isn’t about iwi members coming home any more.

Maybe it’s about “building confident uri [descendants]”, she says, who can stand anywhere and know who they are. “So it’s going past that cry, or that desperateness to go home. It’s transitioning, I suppose, building identity, building connection and confidence in their identity no matter where you are in the world.”

As long as people know where home is, and what home means, and what it means to be Ngāti Tama, she says (or what it means to be Te Rarawa, my iwi, she adds) that’s something “that traverses time and place and space”.

So here are the lessons:

It’s never too late to learn te reo. You don’t have to learn it from birth to contribute to its survival.

Working to save the reo means you often have to pass up opportunities, and work more than others. Despite this, there are good people doing the work anyway.

Also, having said that, you shouldn’t let your culture and your passion be exploited.

Also, there are still potentially ways the education system can tighten up requirements for teachers to develop their reo and share the load a bit.

And speaking of teachers – they really can change lives forever. Their work counts more than even they might know.

But again, having said that, students change their own lives too.

Have I missed anything?

Oh yes, the demands of the modern world take many of us from our homes. But our whakapapa, our language, our culture were in us from the beginning. You carry the language wherever you go. Let it loose.

Hey, I learned something too

Our ancestors lived a life we can no longer know. Except for when we speak te reo. It’s a hell of a thing. They spoke as we speak. They speak as we speak. Kia ora, ngā mihi and kia kaha e hoa mā.

The reo Māori sections were summarised in the reo Pākehā sections of the text which followed.