The Queen and Kiingitanga – how a relationship of 'aroha' was forged

The Queen and Duke with Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu (the late Maori Queen) at Turangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia during her Diamond jubilee royal tour January/February 1974.

As the world learnt of Queen Elizabeth’s death, many across Aotearoa felt a sense of deep loss, particularly those within the Kiingitanga who forged a special bond with the British monarch.

It’s a bond that surpasses many years and generations and, despite an entrenched sense of mamae from the grievances of the past, has become one of mutual respect and mana.

Private secretary to Kiingi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, Ngira Simmonds, spoke of the grief and respect the King and his people felt at this time.

“Kiingi Tūheitia received with great sadness, the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

“The King reflected on the relationship, that has existed between the House of Windsor and Te Whare Ariki o Te Wherowhero.”

The Queen and her family visited New Zealand several times over her seven-decade reign.

Of note was her first tour of Aotearoa in 1953 with the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by visits to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 1963, 1974 and again in 1990.

SUPPLIED “During the reign of Queen Te Atairangikaahu and Queen Elizabeth, we really saw the blossoming of a wonderful relationship and friendship,” said Ngira Simmonds, private secretary to Kiingi Tūheitia.

But it was the remarkable relationship between Te Arikinui, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, the sixth Māori monarch, which shone brightly.

During a tour in 1974 when Her Majesty was welcomed to Turangawaewae, the grounds of the Kiingitanga in Waikato, the Queen conceded precedence to the Māori Queen.

“During the reign of Queen Te Atairangikaahu and Queen Elizabeth, we really saw the blossoming of a wonderful relationship and friendship,” Simmonds said.

Their association with one another began during the reign of King Korikī, the father of Te Atairangikaahu, who was known then as Princess Piki.

“It was Princess Piki who greeted her in the reign of King Korikī but over the years, [Her Majesty] visited this marae several times,” said Simmonds.

“In 1995 we saw the Raupatu Settlement Act, the only legislation signed by Queen Elizabeth herself, the only act of Parliament given royal ascent.”

A representation of their long-lasting friendship was also shown when her majesty invested Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu herself as the first Māori woman to become a Dame of the British Empire.

And the Queen, in 1995, would deliver a formal apology to Te Atairangikaahu and the Kiingitanga for the grievances caused upon the Tainui people by the Crown.

Both women would go on to become well-known for their ability to cultivate relationships with others.

In the years since, Simmonds said Kiingi Tūheitia continued the special bond forged by the two queens.

TURANGAWAEWAE TRUST BOARD The relationship between the two royal houses continued to thrive with Prince Charles meeting Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu on his 1994 visit to Turangawaewae Marae.

Simmonds says the relationship between iwi Māori and the monarchy was, at times, contentious due to colonisation and its enduring impact on Māori however, the intention of partnership remains the same.

“In this more modern era, what the Kiingitanga hopes to achieve is the full realisation of what we see as that Treaty relationship, which is sovereign to sovereign, ariki to ariki, mana to mana.

“Equal, respectful, not one above the other, and we think that we are in pursuit.”

This was marked when the King and his whānau were invited by, now King Charles III, to attend the Prince’s Trust celebrations earlier this year.

Over the coming days, much reflection and karakia will be done, Simmonds said.

“There exists between the two royal houses a relationship of deep mutual respect and aroha.

“Kiingi Tuheitia is mourning the loss of a world leader, of a fellow monarch, and he extends to the House of Windsor his profound aroha at this time.”