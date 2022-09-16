Te Wiki o te Reo Māori offers a reminder to start our reo journey - now

We answer the questions you're too embarrassed to ask about te reo Māori (first published in 2019).

OPINION: The human brain works via a series of electrical jolts and persistent chemical signals sprayed back and forth inside our body like so much Lynx Africa.

We sense the world, react, experience emotions, and nowadays, it can all be monitored by scientists as clearly and easily as we might examine the innards of a watch.

Watches, however, don’t experience phenomenons as you are now, such as mansplaining.

What I mean to say is that, aside from the physical processes – clock-workings if you like – inside the brain, I don’t think scientists have cracked the harder mystery: What is really going on in our minds?

My mind, for instance, is fried.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is our annual opportunity, among its many kaupapa, to improve our nation’s collective understanding of its first language. It also takes me into my third week of speaking only te reo Māori as part of the Mahuru challenge.

I am exhausted by having to speak a language that I have been learning only since 2018 (I’m technically only 4-years old). I still have to construct sentences in my head a split second before I hit ‘’send’’ with my mouth. This is different to how we speak the language we grew up in, which is essentially your lips opening and shutting with the carefree wonder of automatic doors at the supermarket.

Stuff Te Wiki o te Reo Māori reminds us to start our learning journey now.

Alarmingly, having supplied extra capacity to my mouth, the rest of my brain seems to be deflating.

Last week I arrived at a college to see some Māori teachers for a story, and found myself lost in the car park and entry area. Driving around in circles, depleted, it was on my second time of heading the wrong way down a one-way section that I passed a disapproving lone student. She looked more sad than disgusted as I rolled helplessly past in my people-mover. (By this stage the car was so embarrassed that it was more or less doing the driving.)

Fortunately, I’m totally distracted from that mental fatigue by all the emotional devastation.

Stuff For Joel Maxwell, the real challenge of attempting a month of speaking only te reo has been ’’hitting the limits of my own knowledge’’.

As humans we need to connect, to bridge the gap between these solitary islands of consciousness, blah blah blah, love etc.

Surprisingly it turns out that is actually true. Nobody understands me. I think the people closest to me are only pretending to know what I’m even saying. I think I’m being shunned. People are avoiding me … more.

All joking aside, the real challenge has been hitting the limits of my own knowledge of te reo. Failure is the best way to learn, but I thought everyday failure wasn’t meant to happen every single day.

I mostly feel exasperation: for using the weak, general, not-quite-right word when there are obviously better ones. Or, worse, just starting a sentence and coming to a grinding halt midway through. So many false starts, trailing ends. I expend 50 words to express nothing of importance; shortchange deep thoughts with a few clunky nouns and verbs.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: ‘Blah, blah, blah, love etc.’

I want to speak te reo Māori as well as I speak te reo Pākehā.

That is the only sad part of this week and this month for me. I lost so much time to speaking only a single damn language; time for learning that I can never get back.

Sadly, knowledge is immutable, like life; it accumulates over time, and we can’t take any shortcuts, or go back and take another direction.

That is one reason why this week, our national celebration of our taonga, our beautiful language, is so important. It is a reminder to start our journey now. Right now.

Don’t wait, get learning. Tiny steps, big steps, it doesn’t matter. You’re still moving forward.

As for my Mahuru challenge, what I thought was isolation was in fact autonomy. A gift of freedom to speak te reo Māori. Power through knowledge. Every single ounce of exhaustion comes with two doses of inspiration.

Blah, blah, blah, love, dammit.