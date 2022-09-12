Aotearoatanga: Stories of te reo Māori

Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins is the chairperson of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission).

OPINION: This year Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori invites you, your whānau and community to record and share your stories of te reo Māori.

HUATAU: I tēnei tau e pōhiri ana Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori i a koe, i tō whānau me tō hapori ki te hopu, ki te kōrero hoki i ō kōrero mō te reo Māori.

The battle for te reo Māori has been fought by generations of people, from our smallest towns to our biggest cities. On our televisions, in our schools, homes, in our sports and culture clubs and workplaces. These stories need to be told and saved for future generations.

I okea te pakanga mō te reo Māori e ngā whakareanga maha i ngā tāone iti ki ngā tāone nui katoa. I ā tātou pouaka whakaata, i ō tātou kura, i ō tātou kāinga, i ō tātou karapu hākinakina, i ō tātou karapu ā-ahurea hoki, tae atu ki ngā wāhi mahi. Me kōrero, me pupuri hoki ēnei kōrero mō ngā reanga o āpōpō.

READ MORE:

* How about a mihimihi, introducing yourself, in te reo Māori?

* Māori Language Commission welcomes Stuff's 'new, courageous direction'

* Why do we need te wiki o te reo Māori?

* Stacey Morrison: Learning te reo Māori is sometimes a luxury



The 50th anniversary of the presentation of the Māori Language Petition is at 12pm on Wednesday, September 14, this year. The determined efforts of those language champions who organised the petition, and the 33,000 New Zealanders who signed it, marked a turning point for te reo Māori which was critically endangered and remains at risk to this day.

Hei te 14 o Hepetema o tēnei tau ka tū te huringa tau 50 o te whakatakotoranga o te Petihana o te Reo Māori. Nā te whakarite a ngāi manawa tītī, a ngā toa o te reo Māori i te petihana, me te waitohu a ngā kirirarau o Aotearoa e 33,000, i huri ai te tai o te reo Māori, he reo i te pari o te rua o te mate, ā, e noho mōrearea tonu ana, ā mohoa nei.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Feel confident in using these greetings and farewells in te reo Māori.

2022 marks an extraordinary year of te reo milestones and anniversaries: 50 years since the Māori Language Petition was presented to Parliament; 50 years since the first national kapa haka competition was held (now known as Te Matatini); 40 years since the first kōhanga reo opened; 40 years since Te Karere, the first te reo news programme aired ; 35 years since te reo Māori became an official language of Aotearoa; 35 years since Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori opened our doors for the first time.

He tau whakahirahira te tau 2022 mō ngā kaupapa me ngā huringa tau o te reo Māori: Kua 50 tau i te whakatakotoranga o te Petihana o te Reo Māori ki te Whare Pāremata; kua 50 tau i te tūnga tuatahi o te whakataetae kapa haka ā-motu (e mōhiotia ana i ēnei rā, ko Te Matatini); kua 40 tau i te tuwheratanga o te kōhanga reo tuatahi; kua 40 tau i te pāohotanga tuatahi o te hōtaka kawepūrongo reo Māori, o Te Karere; kua 35 tau i te whai mana o te reo Māori hei reo ā-ture i Aotearoa; kua 35 tau i te tuwhera tuatahi o ngā tatau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

2022 is also a year of new beginnings, as we celebrated our first Matariki public holiday in June and join the United Nations to launch the International Decade for Indigenous Languages.

He nui ngā tīmatatanga hou i te tau 2022 i a mātou e whakanui tuatahi ana i te wā o Matariki hei rā whakatā ā-ture i te marama o Hune, me te whai wāhi atu ki te rewanga a te Kotahitanga o Ngā Iwi o te Ao i te Ngahurutanga o ngā Reo Taketake o te Ao.

The struggle for the survival of te reo Māori is told on our interactive website: Stories of te Reo. It is the first time a timeline of this sort has charted the pivotal moments in the assaults on and revitalisation of our indigenous language.

E kōrerohia ana te oke e ora ai te reo ki te pae tukutuku o Stories of te Reo. He tuatahitanga tēnei whakaritenga rārangi wā, e whakamahere ana i ngā wā whai hira me ngā whakamaniorotanga i ngā mahi whakarauora i tō tātou reo taketake.

We know the timeline only tells part of the story; we need your help to complete it. So, we are inviting all New Zealanders to share their stories, their memories and the actions they have and are taking to ensure its survival as a unique part of our national identity.

E mōhio ana mātou kāore i te kōrerotia katoatia ngā kōrero o te reo Māori i te rārangi wā nei; nō reira āwhina mai. E pōhiri ana mātou ki ngā kirirarau o Aotearoa kia kōrerohia ō rātou kōrero, ō rātou maharatanga me ngā mahi i mahia e rātou, e mahi tonu nei rātou, e ora ai te reo, he āhuatanga ahurei nō tō tātou tuakiritanga ā-motu.

Kia kaha te reo Māori!