Hamilton's Māori ward kaupapa set to 'go live' at this year's elections

Seeds of support for direct city council Māori representation planted over the years will bear tangible results at this year’s elections. Pictured is Hamilton’s Te Parapara Māori garden (file).

It’s been a long time coming – and not without considerable controversy along the way – but Hamilton is set to get its first two Māori ward councillors at this year’s elections.

Their appointment will be the city’s first tangible fruits from seeds planted long ago when it comes to Māori having a direct vote at the top council table.

There are six candidates for the two seats which will be voted on by electors on the Māori roll – that’s two seats out of 15, including the mayor.

They are additional to māngai Māori representatives which have sat on council committees since 2018, providing advice from a te ao Māori perspective. A decision on whether the māngai will stay on after the election will be made by the new council.

Waiata broke out in the Hamilton City Council chambers after councillors voted unanimously for Māori wards.

Stuff spoke to four of the six candidates about their thoughts for the way forward – two (Melaina Huaki and Maatai Ariki Kauae Te Toki) did not respond to requests for an interview.

The four spoken to all favoured retention of the māngai.

Disproportionate influence

A concern raised indirectly at a recent mayoral debate was whether Māori councillors might give Māori disproportionate influence if the māngai are retained.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Te Pora Thompson says having Māori councillors will bring “a richness” to the council table (file).

A current māngai standing for the Māori ward, Te Pora Thompson (Ngāti Haua), said that direct Māori representation on the council “brings a richness to the table” and “there’s nothing to fear”, regardless of how many Māori councillors and māngai there may be.

She felt Māori councillors, while attuned to their constituency, would work for good outcomes for everyone, saying that’s the way the māngai have been operating so far.

Another candidate, Donna Pokere-Phillips (Tainui, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Taranaki), last week sought to allay fears about Māori councillors, telling the mayoral debate they will “not take anything away from you”.

In an interview, she said two Māori councillors “is not going to make a lot of difference out of 15”.

“Your first priority is to your constituents,” she said, but it was also important to be collegial with all councillors.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Donna Pokere-Phillips says Māori councillors will “not take anything away from you” (file).

On Māori potentially operating as a “block”, candidate James Ratana (Ngāti Hine, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Te Rangi) said “we need more Māori voices” but he believed seeing the new Māori councillors in action would help allay any fears.

“Māori aren’t out to oppress anyone,” said Ratana.

Candidate Moko Tauariki (Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Mahanga, Ngāti Naho) acknowledged some could be anxious about direct Māori participation in decision-making but felt those fears were “unqualified”.

Māori councillors couldn’t dominate the council in any way given how representation was structured.

“My job is to model and lead what a good Tiriti relationship could look like,” Tauariki said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Māori wards are a “stepping stone into a better relationship” between Māori and the council, candidate James Ratana said (file photo).

Māori ward advantages

Candidates agreed the new councillors would help give Māori a stronger voice at the decision-making table in city affairs.

Thompson also felt that, importantly, it would provide the opportunity for developing relationships.

“You can be a voice but you can also be a voice with no relationships.”

Pokere-Phillips said having the councillors would increase Māori participation in democracy.

Ratana said “it’s a stepping stone into a better relationship” between Māori and the council, and the new councillors would encourage consideration of Māori perspectives.

Tauariki noted it also meant “we potentially have a higher chance of having mana whenua (local Māori)... representatives in council”, providing a higher chance of councillors with good local knowledge.

Priorities

Thompson wants a council general manager appointed to oversee Māori kaupapa (objectives) to ensure a strong focus on such matters at top management level.

Tauariki is keen to see the city’s name changed formally to Kirikiriroa, an expansion of co-governance and more detailed examination at what a “real” Treaty of Waitangi partnership looks like.

Ratana would prioritise building an “information highway” between Māori and the council, while Pokere-Phillips wants to highlight the voices of the disadvantaged in society.