A stalwart reflects on a te reo Māori journey that never ends

Sir Pou Temara has become a renowned educator and Māori language expert within the movement to revitalise the once dying language of our nation.

It has been 50 years since the Māori Language Petition was delivered at the steps of Parliament. One of the key reo Māori stalwarts who fought for the survival and prominence of the language reflects on the decades since.

With academic plaques pinned across the walls, bookshelves filled to the brim, taonga gifted by artists and portraits of famous leaders, Sir Pou Temara’s Waikato home is a treasure trove of knowledge.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Professor Temara or Pou as he prefers, can recall the day the Māori Language Petition was delivered in 1972.

He was peering down from a building in Wellington’s CBD, watching as the mass of supporters made their way towards the steps of Parliament.

The milestone came at a time when Māori activism was at its peak with historical events such as the Waitangi Day protests, 1975 land march, the occupation of Takaparawhau/Bastion Point and more.

“I was working in Wellington and observed the people marching to Parliament to deliver the petition … I got to work and came out and people were protesting about the Māori language.”

'These moments in time are the essence of our nationhood,' Sir Pou Temara said during an event marking Matariki at Te Papa in Wellington.

He was born into te reo Māori while raised in the lands of Te Urewera and, despite a hindered opportunity to speak te reo during his schooling, Temara never stopped “thinking in Māori”.

He recalls vividly as a young boy arriving at the boundary line to his school.

“That is when the speaking of te reo stopped,” he says.

“You jumped over the fence and, once you were over the fence, the language changed to a language I did not understand.”

It was at university during the 1960s that he crossed paths with other like-minded Māori who spoke the reo such as the late Te Wharehuia Milroy, John Rangihau and Tā Tīmoti Kāretu.

“These were gods of the Māori language,” he said.

Milroy, Kāretu and Temara became academics at their respective universities where they were committed to the teaching of the Māori language.

“Language learning, language teaching and revitalisation became a lifetime quest for the three of us.”

The kōhanga reo movement, established in 1982, opened the door for full-immersion Māori education to be taught, including at primary and secondary school level.

AUCKLAND STAR The Māori Language Petition was delivered to Parliament in 1972, asking for active recognition of te reo Māori. With 30,000 signatures, it became the starting point for a significant revitalisation of te reo.

“We, in our small ways, had a hand in the implementation of that,” he said.

“I lived in Wainuiomata when the first kōhanga reo was established – Pukeatua.”

By 1987, Te Taura Whiri – the Māori Language Commission – was set up and led by none other than Tā Tīmoti Kāretu.

It was an achievement that Temara had contributed to through Waitangi Tribunal claims related to te reo Māori.

“Te Taura Whiri became a fact and a reality,” Temara said.

In 2004, after more than three decades of contribution to language revitalisation, Kāretu, Milroy and Temara set up Te Panekiretanga o te Reo.

It was an academy for the most skilled and capable speakers of te reo Māori, a place where the three rangatira could teach formal reo Māori and preserve the expertise of tikanga on marae.

There had been nothing else like it before.

“We thought about implementing something that would help new generations of Māori, younger generations of Māori to learn how to speak this very important and formal language and also the tikanga that went hand in hand with it.”

For 15 years, cohort after cohort filed through the academy where excellence was the rule, not the exception.

It formed a prestigious reputation in Māoridom.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Sir Pou Temara in his home library in Hamilton, with portraits of his two colleagues and friends, Sir Tīmoti Kāretu, left, and the late Te Wharehuia Milroy.

“People were lining up to be invited into Te Panekiretanga.”

Upon the death of Milroy in 2019, and after some reflection, Temara and Kāretu felt it was time to pass the torch on to the next generation of teachers.

In 2019, the final cohort signalled the end of the academy under their leadership.

“They were amazing years,” Temara said.

Since the delivery of the Māori Language Petition in 1972, Temara said progress to revitalise and normalise the language has been positive.

There have been notable achievements over recent years, ignited by the new leaders of the language revitalisation movement, who Temara described as young pūkenga or skilled people.

Looking to the future, he would like te reo Māori to be taught more regularly in mainstream schools to help address the shortage of reo Māori teachers.

“We are moving at a perfect pace, I’m very happy with where we’ve been to where we are at this moment and time.

“It thrills me that people on television, people on radio are using Māori language in their deliveries to the public of New Zealand.”

Supplied A copy of the receipt docket confirming parliament had received from Hana Te Hemara the 30,000-signature Māori language petition.

He said “there will always be naysayers” or those who have an opinion about the value of the Māori language, but he is content knowing that te reo Māori is well and truly alive.

Does one’s journey to learn te reo Māori ever end?

“One never stops learning,” Temara said. Even he, in rare times, learns a new kupu from today’s generation.

“Ko te reo kia tika, ko te reo kia rere, ko te reo kia Māori”

“The language must be perfect, the language must pervade, the language must be Māori”

– Te Panekiretanga o te Reo