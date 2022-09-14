Taupō kura wins big at AIMS Games

Taupō’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa - Te Reo ki Tūwharetoa has become the first kura kaupapa to win an AIMS Games hockey title.

Fifty teams from around Aotearoa competed in their division and what made their success even more impressive was the kura only has 16 year 7 and 8 students – 11 of whom were in the team.

The little school that could beat Christchurch's Hillview Christian School 3-1 in the 7-aside mixed final last Friday, creating history by becoming the first kura kaupapa to win an AIMS Games hockey gold medal.

Team captain Te Kaha O Te Ora Peters-Brown​ scored a goal in the final along with Tohea Rickus-Rewita​ and Korihiata Pitiroi​, who scored a goal each to seal victory.

Team coach Rerehau “Laz” Wineera said the team had been amped up all last week but by the time they made the final “were really settled, for some reason”.

“It was certainly unexpected, they were so excited and crazy the whole week.

“But our kids have heart,” she said.

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media/Supplied Team captain Te Kaha O Te Ora Peters-Brown, right, watches Ngaio Morehu Hamutana work the ball up the pitch.

“They love the game, they love playing and they love playing for each other.”

Wineera said the kura had a roll of about 100 students and “it is crazy to think they are actually better in some other sports than they are at hockey”.

“Hopefully this will give them all the hockey bug and they will carry on with sport.

“Hockey is one of the main sports at the school but most of the boys want to be NBA stars right now,” she said.

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media/Supplied Team coach Rerehau “Laz” Wineera, obscured, is embraced by her sister Te Rina after their historic win.

Captain Te Kaha O Te Ora Peters-Brown said the win “felt good” and the key to their success was communication on the field.

“Hockey is not my favourite [sport], mine is basketball but this is still cool,” he said.

The AIMS Games were held in Tauranga last week, and is the largest sporting competition for 11, 12 and 13-year-olds in New Zealand.

About 11,000 students from 323 schools took part in 23 sports over the week.