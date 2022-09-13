Empowering Māori teachers and leaders of tomorrow

Massey University Te Putahi-a-Toi staff Mari Ropata-Te Hei, left, and Rāhera Filiata are part of the team training the next generation of kura kaupapa Māori teachers.

The next generation of kura kaupapa Māori teachers are being taught at Massey University, but it is also reo speakers, people familiar with tikanga and Māori leaders who are being developed.

The university’s Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, school of Māori knowledge, has two programmes that train people to be teachers at kura kaupapa Māori (Māori immersion schools): the Te Aho Tātairangi undergraduate course and Te Aho Paerewa postgraduate course. The two courses will have 29 graduates later this year.

Most students were native te reo speakers and had been through kura kaupapa Māori schools, which many would end up working in.

While it was Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week, it was business as usual for teaching training staff.

READ MORE:

* Kura kaupapa founders go to Waitangi Tribunal in push for Māori Education Authority

* Making up for generations of language loss

* Record number of Māori teaching students at Massey University



CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Five words every Kiwi should be able to drop into a sentence (first published in 2019).

Lecturer Nadell Karatea-Kokiri said they weren’t just preparing the students to be classroom teachers and leaders, but for life-long opportunities, including outside the classroom, in their community, hapū, iwi and marae.

“That’s why our ancestors put us here, to make sure we’re doing things right, to empower and make better leaders for our people.”

She said they were preparing people for the next phase as teachers. The students were all ages and from different walks of life.

“I get to help make a difference and shape the minds of those who are going to be leading our people.”

Huia Jahnke, a professor of Māori and indigenous education, is director of the teacher training centre and said their work was about the revitalisation and sustainability of kura kaupapa Māori as an important option.

They had a partnership with Te Runanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, where they used the Te Aho Matua philosophy in their teaching.

David Unwin/Stuff Mari Ropata-Te Hei, left, and Rāhera Filiata are giving teachers the values to help the next generation of students.

“With our kura if they come through with Te Aho Matua, the graduates are more likely to do well in life. Their life choices are greater coming through kura kaupapa than in any other.”

She said there had been examples of people being shunned for speaking Māori in public, but the increased use of te reo, including on mainstream television, showed its increase in value.

“It provides that context for the tamariki that our graduates will be teaching. They will speak openly in te reo and one day they will be able to go into the bank and speak to the person, te reo will be normalised.”

Student advisor and senior tutor Rāhera Filiata said speaking te reo was just as important as learning tikanga (customs) for the students.

They wanted students to be able to empower tamariki to be confident to go back to their marae.

She said the future was in great hands because of the work done by previous generations to equip younger ones.

Programme co-ordinator Mari​ Ropata-Te Hei​ said the students were not just graduating with a degree, they were also learning a value system they could take beyond the classroom.

The head of Te Putahi-a-Toi, Hēmi Whaanga​, said the language landscape was changing, the use of te reo was becoming normalised and more Māori were comfortable in themselves.

“They know the language is the tool, the vehicle to articulate their needs and aspirations. The big difference is for our generation it was not an opportunity given to us.

“There’s a big bit missing and that’s the language. All the identity for the future generations about where they’re from and where they belong, that’s the big change.

“The younger ones don’t have a lot of the trauma.”