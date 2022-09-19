I look forward to when we don't need this wonderful week of te reo

At the end of this power te reo Māori lesson you'll be able to have a crack at pronouncing most words (first published in 2019).

Joel Maxwell is a Pou Tiaki reporter at Stuff.

OPINION: Well another year, and another Wiki o te Reo Māori has passed – another wonderful celebration of te reo, albeit a little overshadowed by global events.

I love this week and everything that it stands for: a focus on our first language and its tikanga; a reminder for more people to learn, and just as importantly, use te reo in their lives.

My colleagues here at Stuff have worked incredibly hard to produce some fantastic stories about the state of our reo and the people who speak it, here, and here, and here, and here. Obviously there were plenty more stories too.

READ MORE:

* Advice from Pākehā te reo speakers: ‘Persist but don’t beat yourself up’

* I sing in te reo Māori, but now I'm learning to speak it

* Te reo Māori connects us to the place we call home

* Wellington's journey towards becoming a te reo capital



Having said that, I really do look forward to when we don't need this week.

I welcome the time when it is more like English Language Week, which obviously falls on every week of the year, in every sunny corner of this country.

We never hear the end of it. You are reading this in English, thinking about it in English and some of you are possibly already drafting sentences in your head in English for an angry letter to the editor about it.

Stuff The truth is, any language is celebrated most powerfully in its use, Joel Maxwell says.

The truth is, any language is celebrated most powerfully in its use.

We won’t need a special week any more when we are flooding our lives with te reo. Not just as a curiosity of the past, but as a living language of today.

Of course, there are those who still inevitably talk about “getting ahead”, and how te reo is a dead language.

supplied Te reo Māori is becoming used in popular culture now too.

It is a weak argument made by people who seem to have remarkably empty lives. These are the people who inhabit the shallows of life. They are offered a rich, deep language and culture to share, and instead they talk about how it’s worthless without a price tag on it.

Their kaupapa has always been the arch enemy of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga (its customs, meanings). It is a hustle, a scam, performed by people who – worst of all – aren’t even making a dime off the grift; they just apparently wanted to get the thrill of having destroyed a culture. They are the internet trolls who were trolling from long before we had the internet.

My parents’ generation, and the one immediately before them, were convinced they should ditch te reo because it had no financial benefit. There was no security with the language. The future was Pākehā.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “I urge you to fill those days, those weeks – the hours – with as much of the language as you and I can muster.”

But the scam ran much deeper than that. Many of them were hustled out of their very identity – their cultural legacy.

Somehow they were convinced that life, success, was not only dependent on mastering things Pākehā, but also rejecting things that made them Māori.

We were treated like migrants in our own whenua. We were convinced to assimilate: we needed to anglicise our names, adopt the primary culture, be like Pākehā, move to the cities – it was the best way to get along in this country to which we had presumably just arrived.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Five words every Kiwi should be able to drop into a sentence (first published in 2019).

Of course, our arrival predated Europeans by many centuries.

Of course, we could succeed and hold on to our language and culture at the same time.

Of course, there was no other country of origin to conserve our language and culture if we were convinced to relinquish it.

Nevertheless, the language almost vanished in the space of a few generations following this great brotherly advice about getting ahead and the accompanying educational neglect.

So if we want to reverse the worst ravages of this toxic assistance, the time that falls between each Wiki o te Reo Māori is the most important for the language.

I urge you to fill those days, those weeks – the hours – with as much of the language as you (and I) can muster. Let’s kōrero now, and maybe next year we won’t need to put aside a week – we can just do it for fun.