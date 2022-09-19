Māori legal scholar takes out top research award

Otago University Law Professor Jacinta Ruru has been awarded the Distinguished Research Medal for 2022.

A Māori law trailblazer focused on the environment and tikanga Māori has taken out this year’s Distinguished Research Medal, awarded by the University of Otago.

Professor Jacinta Ruru (NZOM), who has been with the university since 1999, said she never expected to receive the medal.

Typically, the award stays in the science faculty, Ruru said, so seeing a humanities' researcher, particularly one whose focus is on law and matauranga Māori, take out the top spot was exciting.

“It feels really significant, it just feels really amazing and just a huge boost and testament to the possibilities and value of Māori-led research.

“This award will open up even more avenues for the country and the university sectors to understand and value that Māori research has a lot to offer this country.”

When Ruru (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto) first arrived at university she said mātauranga Māori and te ao Māori were not valued highly or respected, but over the past two decades researchers and those on the ground fighting for indigenous rights and global issues have shown indigenous research was fundamental and critical.

Supplied Professor Jacinta Ruru’s research is focused on the environment and the inclusion of mātauranga Māori.

“This country has so many crises across climate change biodiversity loss, mental health and wellbeing and so on,” Ruru said.

“I fundamentally believe that there are incredible solutions within the Māori world, that if we as a country open more of our hearts and minds to this, it would create significant opportunities for us all as a nation. The more we can walk alongside mana whenua, and be able to appreciate Māori knowledge, the more opportunities we’ll have as a country.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor David Murdoch said Ruru thoroughly deserved the prestigious award.

“She is a highly distinguished academic whose passionate advocacy for indigenous people’s rights and interests has had a major impact on Aotearoa New Zealand society and institutions.”

While her research into environment law and upholding Māori rights in those spaces is ever present, she was also working with the Government through a special advisory group for national parks, as well as advising on water reforms, the Resource Management Act and reviewing the regulations of lawyers through the New Zealand Law Society.

She was also pushing for a bilingual and bicultural legal system that aligns with Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations.

Ruru will be adding the medal to her collection of accolades, including the University of Otago Sesquicentennial Distinguished Chair, the Prime Minister’s Supreme Teaching Excellence award and a local Kiwibank hero award.