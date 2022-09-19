'More than just a school': Hato Pāora College set to celebrate 75th birthday

Hato Pāora College principal Nathan Matthews in front of the school’s chapel, which was originally a stables.

For 75 years, a small school in rural Manawatū has been making a big contribution to the Māori community.

Hato Pāora College is a Catholic Māori boys boarding school north of Feilding and is celebrating its 75th jubilee on Labour Weekend.

It is one of only three Māori boarding schools left in New Zealand.

Tumuaki (principal) Nathan Matthews said they wanted to celebrate the impact the school has had in its 75 years.

“There’s really a focus on some of the contributions made back to Māori community in New Zealand society. We’ve had judges, we’ve had one sir, those leaders that have really given back to the community.”

Some of the school’s famous old boys include New Zealand Māori rugby player Otere Black, Black Sox softballer Brad Rona, judge Damian Stone, the first Māori Catholic bishop Max Mariu and astronomer Rangi Mātāmua.

As times have changed and no priests remain, the school has worked to keep the special character alive through whānau links.

Some staff are former students and some students are the third generation of their family to attend the school.

“That's a key part of the ongoing success of the school. It will be having the old boys who understand the values and the behaviour expected. People realise that the school is the place that made them.

“It becomes much more to them than just a school.”

A few of the original students were still alive and Matthews hoped a few people who were students in the 1950s would attend the jubilee. At least two of the originals were coming.

“Being 75, we had a fairly big 50th, and those early students are now in their 70s and 80s. It’s about whanaungatanga (connections), about getting together and reminiscing.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hato Pāora College promotes Catholic and Māori values for its students.

Built on a former sheep farm, Hato Pāora opened in 1947 but because of an outbreak of disease the first intake of students was delayed for a year.

The school’s vision was to create an environment for boys to grow into young men with strong te reo and tikanga Māori, and to promote Catholic and Māori values, provide a solid education and encourage achievement and success.

The oldest surviving classrooms opened in 1953 and what was now the chapel was originally a stables.

A huge homestead was used as the dormitory, but it stopped being used in 2000. It became run down and was pulled down in 2017.

The school farm was sold by the church in about 2010.

Matthews, who was writing a book about the school, was a student in the 1990s when there were seven priests living on site. The last priest left Hato Pāora in 1994.

“They did everything. They coached rugby, taught in class, drove the bus.”

David Unwin/Stuff Hato Pāora College opened on the site of a former sheep farm north of Feilding in 1948.

He said the school still had an important place today and it was unique with all the boys living on site.

“It creates an environment that really works for the boys with structure, routine. It enables us to enhance our special character. We don't have boys leaving at 3.30pm.”

All the boys get involved in their study and activities like sport, waiata or kapa haka.

The roll was an optimal 130 before Covid-19 hit, but has dropped slightly since.

Celebrations are from October 21-24 and people can register on the Hato Pāora College 75th Jubilee website or email jubilee@hatopaora.school.nz.

The celebrations will include a banquet dinner, an archive exhibition and a special mass with Cardinal John Dew.