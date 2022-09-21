Te reo on the rise in rural town with plans for new wharekura

Kelvin Davis says the new wharekura is part of the Government’s effort to increase the number of Māori learners.

A new wharekura will be built in the lower North Island as part of the Government’s efforts to lift the number of Māori learners in Aotearoa.

Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said on Tuesday the Māori immersion school would be built in Feilding in 2023 and cater for years 1-13.

The wharekura was part of the Government’s commitment to increase the number of Māori learners attending Māori medium and kura kaupapa Māori education to 30% by 2040.

Mātauranga taketake (traditional knowledge) and te ao Māori (Māori world view) would be embedded in the teaching practices of the new kura.

The school, Te Kura o Kauwhata, would be formed in partnership with local iwi Ngāti Kauwhata and its proposed curriculum would be grounded in the taonga tuku ihohanga (cultural inheritance) of the iwi’s ancestry.

“We are excited to make this announcement in partnership with Ngāti Kauwhata as we continue to work collaboratively to foster increased participation, engagement and success for Māori through Māori medium education,” Davis said.

In February, he said the move to reconnect Māori students with their culture and language over the next 18 years would result in “60,000 more Māori learners, 3500 kaiako (teachers) fluent in te reo Māori and 250 more kura (schools)”.

Massey University associate Professor and pūkenga reo, senior scholar, Hone Morris said it was good to hear the new kura was coming.

Morris, Ngāi Te Rangitotohu, Ngāti Mārau, Ngāti Maru, Ngāi Te Ao Kāpiti, said the more opportunities parents had to make choices about their children’s education, whether they wanted to be educated in Māori medium, bilingual medium or English, was great.

“The less travel students have to do to learn the better.”

In 2021, there were 305 schools with students enrolled in Māori medium education, with student enrolments at 23,161 representing 2.8 per cent of the total school population.

Māori medium education was offered in different ways including kōhanga reo (early childhood education), kura Kaupapa (Māori medium schools) and kura reorua (Māori immersion classes in mainstream schools).

The newly-planned wharekura would also cater for expected growth in Feilding.

People “identifying with Māori ethnicity” was projected to increase in regional New Zealand between 2018 and 2043, according to Statistics New Zealand.

In 2018, 23% of the Manawatū-Whanganui region had an ethnicity recorded as Māori.

This was projected to increase to 32% in about 20 years.