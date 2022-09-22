Ngāti Kauwhata providing food packages for people in need

Albert Rakatau fills boxes with food and hygiene supplies to be donated as part of Ngāti Kauwhata’s new food distribution centre.

As the number of people needing help rises and the cost of living grows, a Manawatū iwi has sprung into action and set up a food distribution centre.

Ngāti Kauwhata has started running Te Rourou Manaaki, a food bank in Feilding, to support whānau and the community who need short-term assistance.

It is designed so food goes to people with genuine needs.

Centre manager Perenara Himiona said the number of people asking for help had been steady, but since the service started operating in July it had started to pick up and the need for help was high.

“It's not even people on a benefit, it's working-class people that require it or need that extra assistance, that need some help.”

They were delivering 15 to 20 parcels a week.

There was no criteria, but they didn’t want people to become reliant on the food packages.

If someone started applying frequently they would talk to the person.

To apply people just had to supply their name, address and how many adults and children lived at the house.

Everything was packed up and one of the team members delivered the food to the person’s home.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Team members George Davis, left, Albert Rakatau, Jess Tane, Perenara Himiona, Zara Tatere, Grant Kitchen and Dennis Emery at the food distribution centre.

“It stops people having to line up, it’s about integrity.”.

Himiona said they received funding from Te Tihi Whānau Ora and people donated, so they had lots of food and hygiene products.

The food store was packed with items including meat, tinned food, biscuits and rice.

“We're pretty much a mini-supermarket.”

Administrator Zara Tatere said the service was for anyone in the community that needed help, not just people from Ngāti Kauwhata.

The iwi previously had pop-up centres to give away food and hygiene products, but this was the first dedicated distribution centre.

As part of the service, the iwi was also working with chef Grant Kitchen and tapping in to his expertise.

Kitchen had a track record of producing quality food and during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown provided food to essential workers.

He said it was a no-brainer to be involved with Ngāti Kauwhata’s programme, and was assisting with logistics and to develop resources to help people.

People wanting to apply could email rouroumanaaki@kauwhata.co.nz or call 0800 323 646, option one.