Understanding the single letter words o, ō and ū in te reo
In the previous three columns the focus has been on the multiple words which the letters e, i, a and ā may, respectively, denote in te reo Māori. These are the letters which have the greatest variety of words which each may represent.
But the vowel o and its lengthened form – ō – also have a variety of meanings. Perhaps the most frequent occurrence of o is as a preposition translatable by “of”, signifying “belonging to”. Here it’s in parallel with a (as noted in the column before last).
The fact that in Māori culture a distinction is made regarding ownership of anything, in terms of whether the “owner” is dominant over a possession or subordinate to it, accounts for the presence of two parallel forms of all possessive words – one featuring the vowel a and the other featuring o.
Thus: te kete / a Mere (“the basket / of Mary”) expresses the idea that Mere “owns” the basket outright; but te whenua / o Mere (“the land / of Mary”) expresses the idea that Mere is subordinate to her land, rather than dominant over it.
The long ō has a function as the plural of the possessive particle tō (te + o) – a parallel of tā. Thus: tō mātou matua (“our parent”) and its plural: ō mātou mātua (“our parents”). As an aside here, the lengthening of the vowel in mātua should be noted – this noun being one of the very few in te reo (all of them relating to people) in which the plural form differs from the singular.
The long ō also has different meanings as a base word. As a noun it can mean “food for a journey” or, according to the Williams dictionary, an “idiot”. The same dictionary also lists a verbal meaning as “capable of being contained”, and the online Te Aka dictionary offers translated examples of this use.
The last of the five vowels – u – appears to have the fewest different meanings of any of the single-letter words. It isn’t listed among the particles, but its lengthened form – ū – does have several uses. One of these is as a noun (“breast” or “nipple”). It also serves as an action verb “to bite”. Another use is as a stative verb, perhaps most frequently meaning “to be firm or fixed”: Ū tonu hoki / tōku whakaaro … (“Firm very, very / my thought …” = “I am absolutely convinced …”).
Compared with English, te reo Māori certainly has an abundance of single-letter words, and becoming familiar with their various functions is important in achieving fluency.