Understanding the single letter words o, ō and ū in te reo

In the previous three columns the focus has been on the multiple words which the letters e, i, a and ā may, respectively, denote in te reo Māori. These are the letters which have the greatest variety of words which each may represent.

But the vowel o and its lengthened form – ō – also have a variety of meanings. Perhaps the most frequent occurrence of o is as a preposition translatable by “of”, signifying “belonging to”. Here it’s in parallel with a (as noted in the column before last).

The fact that in Māori culture a distinction is made regarding ownership of anything, in terms of whether the “owner” is dominant over a possession or subordinate to it, accounts for the presence of two parallel forms of all possessive words – one featuring the vowel a and the other featuring o.

Thus: te kete / a Mere (“the basket / of Mary”) expresses the idea that Mere “owns” the basket outright; but te whenua / o Mere (“the land / of Mary”) expresses the idea that Mere is subordinate to her land, rather than dominant over it.

The long ō has a function as the plural of the possessive particle tō (te + o) – a parallel of tā. Thus: tō mātou matua (“our parent”) and its plural: ō mātou mātua (“our parents”). As an aside here, the lengthening of the vowel in mātua should be noted – this noun being one of the very few in te reo (all of them relating to people) in which the plural form differs from the singular.

The long ō also has different meanings as a base word. As a noun it can mean “food for a journey” or, according to the Williams dictionary, an “idiot”. The same dictionary also lists a verbal meaning as “capable of being contained”, and the online Te Aka dictionary offers translated examples of this use.

Stuff Understanding the meanings of single letter words in te reo Māori is a good thing for a learner of the language to do.

The last of the five vowels – u – appears to have the fewest different meanings of any of the single-letter words. It isn’t listed among the particles, but its lengthened form – ū – does have several uses. One of these is as a noun (“breast” or “nipple”). It also serves as an action verb “to bite”. Another use is as a stative verb, perhaps most frequently meaning “to be firm or fixed”: Ū tonu hoki / tōku whakaaro … (“Firm very, very / my thought …” = “I am absolutely convinced …”).

Compared with English, te reo Māori certainly has an abundance of single-letter words, and becoming familiar with their various functions is important in achieving fluency.