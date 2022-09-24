'Use it or lose it': The art of keeping te reo alive

Hone Morris translates English into te reo for exhibitions at Te Manawa.

Māori is a beautiful language packed with imagery, connecting people to the land they walk on, says Hone Morris, whose translation work adorns the walls of Te Manawa.

For almost 20 years “sharing the beauty of te reo” has driven Morris as he translates exhibits at Te Manawa into te reo Māori.

Morris, a licenced interpreter and translator since 2004, affiliated with Ngāi Te Rangitotohu, Ngāti Mārau, Ngāti Maru, Ngāi Te Ao Kāpiti, and Māhurehure, is an associate Professor and pūkenga reo – senior scholar at Massey University.

Morris, who used metaphors, similes and analogies to translatesaid te reo was a picture language “so there are lots of phrases, proverbial sayings, that provide a really good insight”.

READ MORE:

* Most dialect differences in te reo consigned to history but some still remain

* Grab One te reo Māori offer 'shoddy and insulting'

* Hari Pota and Tamaratoa: How Harry Potter will be translated into te reo



Morris said Rakiura, or Stewart Island, referred to the Southern Lights and meant flashing or glowing sky.

“That's the way our ancestors interpreted that.”

Te reo Māori also used a lot of geographic terms that originated from the body, and translating English into te reo involved seeing the world through a Māori lens.

“The word for computer, to translate it, what we say in Māori is that it’s an electric brain, rorohiko… that's just another example of the way we look things.”

Morris said a kaumatua told him some year ago that “there’s nothing in this world that can’t be translated into te reo Maori.”

The growth of Kura Kaupapa, Māori immersion schools, or as Morris described “Māori philosophy schools”, had seen an expansion in translations especially for technical and scientific terms.

“We have a wealth of vocabulary now.”

By translating exhibition texts into Māori, Morris hoped to provide an extra resource for Māori language students and teachers.

“It’s an opportunity for students to learn through the medium of te reo Maori – to see an exhibition through a Māori lens”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The South American exhibition The Inỹ People of Central Brazil has been translated into te reo.

For Morris, keeping the language alive was a simple case of “use it or lose it”.

He also worked with colleagues at Massey University to share the beauty of te reo.

He said including greetings and farewells in Māori in emails was a simple way for people to use the language every day.

The main aim for Morris was for te reo to “become normalised and accepted”, especially for the beauty, identity and the insights it could bring.

“One of the sayings the ancestors left us is they talk about E koekoe te tūī, e ketekete te kākā, e kūkū te kereru.

“It talks about the tūī, the ground parrot and the pigeon. Each one of those has their own individual voice.

“And that’s just saying that we all have own individual voices… Everyone has a voice and everyone should respect each other’s thoughts and voices.”