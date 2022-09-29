'I was shocked, I'd known her my whole life': Te reo teacher on discovering his aunt's real name

Cast and crew of the Kāpiti College bilingual production, Hineraukatauri, written by reo Māori teacher Paora Trim. It features performances by, front from left, Koha Manuel, Pikitia Skipper and Eilidh Hamilton.

The decision made decades ago changed everything for Hinewaito. For the rest of her life she would be Josie.

Reo Māori teacher Paora Trim’s own shocking discovery about his aunty’s name and the lingering impact a teacher had on her life are explored in his bilingual school production, Hineraukatauri, at Kāpiti College, north of Wellington.

The play includes music, poetry, dance, and kapa haka, and was written by Trim after his discovery about his whaea kēkē, aunty, whom he had known since childhood as Josie.

However, he was visiting Waiokura Marae in Taranaki about six years ago when one of the elder kaikōrero (speakers) in the whaikōrero (formal speeches) mentioned her.

“Ka mea mai [ia], ehara tana ingoa i a Josie, engari, ko Hinewaito kē.

“I a ia [Hinewaito] i te kura kāhore i taea e tōna kaiako te whakahua i tana ingoa. Nā reira, ka mea ki a ia ‘karangatia pea koe ki te ingoa Josie’. E kore e taea te whakahē i te kaiako.”

(The speaker said Josie’s name was in fact Hinewaito. But when she was in school her teacher couldn’t pronounce her name, so the teacher decided to use Josie instead. Hinewaito couldn’t disagree with her teacher.)

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Kāpiti College reo Māori teacher Paora Trim at the college marae in Raumati. (file)

Trim said his aunty was now 94 and most people still knew her as Josie.

“I was shocked. Because I’d known her my whole life pretty much. I’d never ever heard anyone right up to that point refer to her as Hinewaito.”

She was given a beautiful name, Trim said, obviously from an ancestor, but had lost it because of a teacher who “couldn’t put in the effort to uphold the mana of her name”.

The same thing was still happening for Māori students, he said, who faced classes where teachers couldn’t pronounce their names.

“He kino tēnei mō rātou. Ka pā kino ki te ngākau. Nā te mea, kāhore i te kaha, te kaiako, ki te whakahua i te ingoa ... kāhore rātou e tino ngana, e tino whakapau kaha ki to ako tika i te ingoa.”

(This was extremely hurtful for them – that their teachers can’t be bothered to learn their name and pronounce it properly.)

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF At the end of this power te reo Māori lesson you'll be able to have a crack at pronouncing most words (first published in 2019).

“My feeling is that for a lot of our kids there's quite a deep psychological impact on them and the place where they fit in at school. And some people aren’t prepared to put in the work ... and I think that’s wrong.”

In the production, Hineraukatauri is the name of a student fighting to have her name (inherited from an ancestor, but also the name of an atua or goddess) pronounced correctly. The tupuna (ancestor) Hineraukatauri makes an appearance in the play too.

It has been a great experience for the students playing both generations of Hineraukatauri, Koha Manuel and Pikitia Skipper: nervously making their acting debut after getting the request from Trim.

Skipper said the challenge was in learning the lines, “me te kaha whakapuaki i ngā kupu” (alongside acting out the words).

Stuff The importance of pronouncing people’s names correctly is driven home in Trim’s play, Hineraukatauri.

As for Trim, he said teachers around Aotearoa should do the work required to fulfil the basic obligation to pronounce students’ names correctly: “Kia whakapau kaha … ngā kaiako katoa huri noa i te motu ki te whakahua tika i ngā ingoa o ā tātou ākonga.”

It was time, he said, for a change.

Hineraukatauri, September 27-29, Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands Theatre, Tickets from Eventfinda.