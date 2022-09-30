Family, friends and school key to curbing depression in Pacific youth – study

Mental health advocate Mike King brews a hazy pale ale which will be sold to raise money for charity I Am Hope.

Connectedness with family, friends and school can help prevent depression in Pacific youth, a new study has found.

The research article, published on Friday in the Journal of Affective Disorders, looked at the relationship between risk factors and specific symptoms of depression in Pacific people aged 17 years.

"These findings highlight the importance of family, friends, and school connectedness for good mental health amongst young people in New Zealand’s Pacific communities,” AUT University PhD student Lisa Gossage, who published the article, said.

The study uses a method called psychological network analysis, which looks at depression at the symptom level, rather than measuring it as a single construct.

It is the first known study to use this method to analyse depression in Pacific young people.

“The results illustrate the various ways that depression can manifest itself,” Gossage said.

"These system networks provide valuable information, highlighting targets for more nuanced prevention strategies and treatment plans based on the depression profiles of individuals or groups."

The results reveal two symptoms of depression, feeling alone and self-hatred, were associated with a poor-quality mother-child relationship, which is the highest risk factor for depression in Pacific youth.

The study noted Pacific peoples often have more collectivist views than Pākehā which could be partly responsible for the strong relationship between school-connectedness, friendship, and depression.

Associate professor El-Shadan Tautolo, who co-authored the research article, said schools are increasingly important in guiding the positive development of Pasifika students.

"It’s crucial that the necessary resources are provided to enable schools to create the culture and environment for our young people to thrive,” he said.