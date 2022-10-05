Waiata Anthems take out top spots in NZ Top 40 charts across Mahuru Māori

Waiata Anthems releases 20 news songs in te reo Māori in its September 2022 line up.

Te reo Māori has made its mark on the NZ Top 40 with Waiata Anthems taking out the tops spots during Mahuru Māori.

In the final weeks of Mahuru Māori, a month when people are challenged to speak reo Māori only, Waiata Anthems were seen – and heard – on more than one-third of the Hot NZ Singles Charts.

Taking out the nation’s top spots were singles Ka Taria, by Rob Ruha and DRAX Project, which reached number 1, and Purea, by Coterie, which took out number 2.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi said the project’s success was a testament to Aotearoa’s artists, the music industry, media and music fans coming together to support te reo Māori by embracing waiata.

“It has been incredible to see waiata not only integrated into our mainstream music scene, but truly thriving amongst other Kiwi music and even international music.”

The Waiata Anthems project released its hits in reo Māori in 2019, with Six60’s Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don’t Forget Your Roots racking up 10,385,791 streams on Spotify and counting.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dame Hinewehi Mohi is excited about the future of waiata Māori in mainstream music charts.

This year’s waiata have already racked up more than 780,000 streams since their release on September 2, with radio play increasing from 8.7% in August to almost 20% in September.

Since it’s release in te reo, Coterie’s Purea, a translation of their hit Cool It Down, received more than 139,000 streams and a fresh shot at the charts.

Meanwhile, emerging Māori pop funk reggae band Papa’s Pack, from Te Tai Tokerau, gained more than 50,000 streams and chart success with their first ever single, Muriwhenua Waiata.

Supplied Te Tai Tokerau pop funk reggae band Papa's Pack has gained thousands of followers after their first single release, Muriwhenua Waiata, for Waiata Anthems 2022.

Papa’s Pack member Rapata Mclean said they couldn’t believe how well the waiata was received.

“It's truly surreal to walk into a public place and hear not only waiata Māori, but waiata that represents who we are and where we come from.”

Send your tips, story ideas and comments to poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

Mohi said the next step was to see the same level of support for waiata throughout the calendar year, and for all kaupapa championing te reo Māori.

"Bilingual music is now a significant part of our unique cultural soundscape, as artists grow in confidence and pride in their musical expression of the indigenous language and culture of Aotearoa. Kei runga noa atu!"