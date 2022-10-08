One-of-a-kind trophy unveiled for Rugby World Cup 2022

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

A world-first sonic trophy inspired by wāhine Māori and created in partnership with Mastercard has been unveiled as part of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Capturing live-action audio, fan reactions and commentary, the trophy will be presented to one outstanding player at the end of every match.

“Inspired by the kaikaranga, a powerful, graceful, and courageous leader and the ceremonial female voice of Māori,” a statement from the company said.

“This one-of-a-kind trophy will be received by the select few who demonstrate these same qualities on the pitch at Rugby World Cup 2021.”

Cultural adviser Piri Rongo Hetet-Wairau and fashion designer Nichola Te Kiri worked with the Mastercard team to create the trophy.

“Māori narratives highlight strength and leadership abilities of women, and I’m honoured to work with Mastercard to bring that symbolism to the trophy design for these incredibly talented athletes,” Te Kiri said.

Supplied/Stuff Mastercard has released a new sonic Player of the Match trophy.

She said the cloak-like shape of the trophy paired with the colour and patterns aimed to represent the responsibility of a woman and her connection to the landscape.

The sonic element of the trophy would help to commemorate each match, and Te Kiri said she felt truly privileged to pay homage to the athletes in the Rugby World Cup.

Mastercard Global Ambassador Portia Woodman said the trophy was a unique innovation.

“Many matches feel unforgettable, but this personalised prize capturing audio highlights lets players relive some of the most incredible moments of their career. That is unbelievably special.”

The Black Ferns will take to the field for their first pool match against the Australian Wallaroos at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon.

They will then face off against Wales on October 16, at Waitakere Stadium in West Auckland.