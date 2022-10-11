‘Embarrassment to democracy’: Fix election issues, says disappointed candidate

Elijah Pue says the Māori community needs to be more “strategic” in its choice of candidates to avoid splitting the vote.

Preliminary results for the mayoralty election in Ruapehu reveal how tight the race has been, with only 150 votes in it.

The latest results show a win for former two-term mayor Weston Kirton, on 1757 votes, with Adie Doyle advancing to 1606, just 151 votes behind.

Saturday’s progress results had Doyle 600 votes behind, with 28-year-old Māori candidate Elijah Pue hard on Kirton’s heels, but last-minute and special votes pushed Doyle ahead.

In the latest count, Pue had 1284 votes and the fourth mayoral candidate, Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase, had 285. The final declared result is expected on Thursday.

Questions were raised during the campaign period around whether the late entry of Hadley-Chase to the contest would split the Māori vote.

Pue told Local Democracy Reporting that had been a concern.

“I think this is a lesson for everyone and especially for Māori communities to be strategic in terms of who they place as candidates in different seats but also for us to be strategic in terms of who we’re voting for and where our vote might be best placed [to get] the ideal outcome for us.”

But he said it was clear that other factors such as poor voter turnout impacted the result and would need to be addressed. Education was also needed to improve Māori understanding of the differences between the Māori and the General electoral roll, Pue said.

“The majority of New Zealanders did not vote in the local election and that is an embarrassment to democracy and Aotearoa. In Māori wards, the voter turnout was even worse.

“The government have a lot to answer for. The Minister for Local Government and the Minister of Justice, both of whom have responsibility for the local election, both really need to start thinking about how we begin to engage our communities more.

“Is our voting system simple enough for people to understand and grasp and know how to use their vote wisely? It is quite complex so we do need to better engage in that system and understand how we can use it to our benefit.”

Stuff Pue questioned whether the STV voting system ensured “the majority” wasn’t favoured (file photo).

Ruapehu District Council uses the Single Transferable Vote (STV) electoral system in which voters rank candidates in order of preference, rather than First Past the Post (FPP), in which voters pick their most preferred candidate for each vacancy.

“The whole idea was to ensure that ‘the majority’ weren’t favoured in a voting system. The issue we have with STV is that we haven’t quite seen the evidence that that is the case. Is [the system] favouring the majority communities where the voting population exists, or does it really look to some of the smaller communities like Ohakune and Raetihi, which might not necessarily have a big voting base?

“Is the system fit for purpose? There’s a system issue around postal voting – should we move to online voting? And it’s optional to vote. All of this needs to be considered in an independent election review.”

Hadley-Chase was elected to the council as one of three new Māori Ward councillors, along with Korty Wilson and Channey Iwikau.

Pue was one of two Māori councillors elected to Ruapehu District Council’s general seats in 2019. Together with Doyle, he now exits local government.

The other Māori councillor Viv Hoeta was excluded from the six general seats in Saturday’s progress results, but edged back in on today’s preliminary count, just five votes ahead of closest challenger John Chapman.

If Hoeta is confirmed in the final results, Ruapehu will be led by a council with a 7-2 female majority, with wāhine Māori claiming three of the seven seats held by women. Four of the council’s nine elected members will be Māori.

Preliminary results show the council will be: Weston Kirton (mayor), Lyn Neeson, Robyn Gram, Rabbit Nottage, Janelle Hinch, Viv Hoeta, and newcomers Brenda Ralph, Korty Wilson, Channey Iwikau and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase.

The contest for 15 Community Board places was also tight, with Māori taking some close-fought seats.

For Waimarino-Waiouru, Luigi Hotter, Colin Pakai, Angel Reid, Kay Henare and Stu Robinson were elected.

For Taumarunui-Ōhura, Luke Pepper, Aroha Rudkin, Oriwia Wanakore, Molly Jeffries and Sophie Stockbridge were elected.

Those elected to the Ōwhango-National Park Community Board were Peter Zimmer, Murray Wilson, Eddie Marsters, Simon O’Neill and Anthony Gurr.