Aotearoa's tiniest army marching towards better mental health outcomes

Members of the game Warhammer 40k are building and painting a miniature army to sell to the highest bidder in the name of mental health.

The smallest army is gathering its forces in a bid to tackle mental health issues across Aotearoa.

Born from the Warhammer 40,000 hobby group, Crusade for Mental Health is hoping its newest recruits will draw in the big guns to put forward the largest donation towards mental health charity I Am Hope to date.

Warhammer 40k, the most popular miniature wargame in the world, plays host to a community of creatives and dreamers who build, paint and play the battle game figures to win over opposing armies.

Players of the game are known to enter the fantasy-sci-fi world for a break from the trials of daily life, a theme that struck a nerve with crusade founder Rick Williams.

Williams, who suffers with depression, realised many of the people who play faced similar struggles and use the creative-side of the game as a method to improve their mental wellbeing, but the stigma around mental health often stopped them from reaching out when they needed help.

“I’ve worked in a healthcare setting before, and I’ve seen the end results of the unfortunate state of mental health in New Zealand.”

A 2022 Youth2000 survey showed mental health across the board had got worse, with 23% of students experiencing “significant depressive symptoms”.

Supplied Rick Williams, organiser of Crusade for Mental Health, says more needs to be done to support mental health in Aotearoa.

Williams said the stigma around mental health and underfunding of resources stopped people from reaching out for help.

“It’s because you can’t see it, it’s all in your head. Well, it is in your head, that’s the problem.

“I thought why don’t we bring this from the background into the forefront of our community.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Katharine Guerra is the painter of her household armies.

Members of Warhammer 40k spend hours building and painting the perfect miniatures for the Crusade for Mental Health fundraiser held in November.

Utilising the talent and skill required to build and paint these tiny armies, the Christchurch-based man put out the call in 2021 to his fellow commanders of Warhammer 40k to contribute to the crusade.

Last year’s crusade raised more than $1500 towards the charity after the army was sold to a man in the United Kingdom via TradeMe.

This year Williams was hoping to up the ante and gain global traction by posting his more than 100 troops-strong collection for auction on eBay.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff From left, Francisco and Katharine Guerra are contributing towards this year's Crusade For Mental Health.

Manawatū-man Francisco Guerra and his wife Katharine have been hard at work putting the finishing touches on their contribution to the cause.

Guerra, who joined the hobby group in Portugal in 1993 before moving to Aoteaora in 2014, said the game gave him the break he needed from struggles in his life such as the death of his father, and other mental health conditions.

He described his mental wellbeing as a hilltop castle under constant siege, but Warhammer 40k and its community gave his mind a reprieve from the onslaught.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Francisco and Katharine Guerra created this Warhammer 40k force, The Celestial Lions army.

“When my dad died, I went into a complete spiral. I remember distinctly that the first time that I pulled myself out of it was when I refocused on my hobby, and I went, right I'm just gonna start a whole new army. I'm gonna start a new project, buying the models, assembling them, painting them all that stuff.

“It was vital in pulling me out of that hole.”

Guerra said he hoped his contribution and that of others would help to raise money for I Am Hope to assist youth in need, and encourage others to speak out and seek help when their castles started to feel the pressure.