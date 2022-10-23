The challenges, delights and duties of being an iwi's eldest member

Ngati Toa kuia Karanga Metekingi, 92, was born in Porirua, grew up there and raised her seven children.

Following new research about Māori retirement, Stuff reporter Joel Maxwell talks to Karanga Metekingi, the oldest living descendent of Te Rauparaha, a nan, and a symbol of life spent living for her iwi.

First, a thank-you to our kaumātua; a question about who should support them, and an observation about the world.

He mihi tēnei ki ngā kaumātua, e kawe kaha mai ana i ngā mōhiotanga, ngā māramatanga – ngā maumaharatanga – o ō tātou tupuna, hei pou whirinaki mā te katoa i tēnei wā.

Āe, kāore e kore, ā te wā ka koroheketia te katoa o ngāi tangata. He meka.

READ MORE:

* How about a mihimihi, introducing yourself, in te reo Māori?

* Who are these people that love to hate te reo Māori?

* This week has lasted centuries – a link to our past and our future

* Why do we need te wiki o te reo Māori?

* Stacey Morrison: Learning te reo Māori is sometimes a luxury



Ka riro mai tātou katoa ngā uauatanga, ngā ahua ataahua, ngā wero, o tēnei kaupeka o te oranga o te tangata.

Ā te wā, ka noho tātou katoa ki te tūru, ki te tēpu, kia kai ai i te kai o te kaumātua. Ko te hiahia, he kai reka. Heoi anō, he meka anō i roto i ngā raraunga tāoki o tēnei whenua: he hākari kawa i riro kē mai a ngāi Māori, nā ngā pēhitanga a te tāmitanga ki te whenua nei.

Mā wai e atawhai i a rātou, ēnei taonga, ēnei manu ataahua, ngā kaumātua? Mā tātou katoa. Mā ngā tangata katoa, te tangata e atawhai.

He ao te hapori; ko te ao, he hapori noa.

Every community is a world in itself; and the world itself is really only a community.

How much do you need to have saved to afford a 'choices' lifestyle after the age of 65 in cities, or provincial towns? Massey University researchers calculated estimates based on real household spending patterns. (Video first screened November 2021)

We tend to forget this. Karanga “Claire” Metekingi, the eldest member by a number of months of the iwi of Ngāti Toa, knows the truth.

These days 65 might be the new 55, but among the cadre of Boomers, determined to extend middle age indefinitely, Māori are being left behind, a background spectre. Māori die younger on average, and have a shorter retirement than the overall population.

Metekingi turns 93 next month. She is part of a tiny group in Aotearoa of about 1100 Māori still alive over the age of 90.

She spoke to Stuff about fulfilling her role as a kaumātua in her community, and living through social and cultural change spanning two centuries.

It comes as the Retirement Commission releases sweeping research on what retirement looks like for Māori. The findings offer a stark view of how inequality, colonisation and land loss have affected tangata whenua.

Having said all that, Metekingi has bucked the trend, blowing past 55 and 65 – now looking ahead to 95. Seated in her armchair, she is quick to smile when out of shot of the photographer, that is. He tries to put her at ease, asks who her favourite grandchild is. “I’ve got plenty of them, they’re all my favourites.”

Maybe it helps that Jesus Christ is beaming calmly over the top of the flat-screen TV in the corner of her living room, gazing towards the window. His picture hangs beside photographs of tūpuna and whānau from centuries past, through to the current generation. It is a snug room, with a bookshelf, sofa, some armchairs, surrounded by hundreds of years of family. On a shelf is an award statuette for Kuia of the Year.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Karanga Metekingi: ““Life for me is a good life. I’m taken care of by my family.”

Metekingi lives in Porirua city, close to Takapūwāhia Marae, where, she says, she is called to attend hui of every kind. Retirement and withdrawal from life’s duties is something that happens in other cultures. In Māori life, the elders have work to do.

Her life is based around the call of the marae. “When the marae has tangi or pōwhiri, they want us to go down. So we go down to support our families.”

The iwi looks after you, as kaumātua, they take care of you. Her family members are her caregivers.

“Life for me is a good life. I’m taken care of by my family. If I go out to the gate, there’s always somebody in the iwi that wants to take me for a ride.”

There is an expectation within this life that to get the support, you give back, too. You need to be seen doing the work at the marae. “What you put in is what you get… that was the important part of being taught by old people. They always used to tell us, ‘You come down and put in your time down here. When it’s your turn, the rest of the families will do the same.’ And it’s exactly right.”

She had an acquaintance, a Pākehā woman, she says, who got sick. “Her children couldn’t put her quickly enough into a nursing home… it’s not like Māori.” She asks if it’s being mean, making the comparison.

Metekingi was born in Porirua in 1929 – a month after Black Tuesday, the stockmarket crash that triggered the Great Depression. The world sank into hardship, but life was happy enough for a child growing up in Porirua.

Of course, apart from the intense drive to eliminate te reo Māori.

“You know, when I was going to school, if you even spoke ‘kia ora’, the teachers, they didn’t care where they strapped you. They’d strap you anywhere.”

Her mother was Ramari Te Hiko, who descended from Te Tiriti signatory, Te Hiko-o-te-rangi. Her father was Te Ariki Wineera – a direct descendant of famed chief and creator of the haka Ka Mate, Te Rauparaha.

On days when she came home nursing welts, her parents told her to “stay with the Pākehā and beat him at his own game”. It was a call to learn English and succeed in the Pākehā world.

“So all my age group, we never spoke Māori. We just spoke Pākehā.”

Nowadays, she says, some of her mokopuna are living in the US, where they are learning reo Māori. It is part of their Mormon faith – a faith that saw missionaries come to Aotearoa, learn te reo to preach the gospels to Māori, then take it back to Utah.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Metekingi’s home is full of photos and memories of her family.

“They’re learning now [her grandchildren] – just to do a few words. But at least they’re learning to know who they are.”

In the 1930s it was a lovely life, she says. “Because all our people here, they looked after all the kids. You knew that there was always someone around who was going to look after you.”

Back then the marae was different – the old meeting house shown in one of the pictures on her wall, with an old wharekai with a dirt floor.

“There was no electricity, so they cooked the kai in those great big pots, and they had the fires.”

She married and had seven children, which she raised on her own, and now has many mokopuna. “Don’t ask me,” she says when asked how many. “There’s so many of them. I don’t know how many. I think in America, I think I’ve got 16, 17, and I don’t know how many I’ve got here.”

Just last week a moko was starting school life at a kura kaupapa in Porirua. Metekingi went along to the collective welcome. This is what it’s all about, she says, “supporting our babies”.

It was quite an experience as a 90-something, the oldest in your iwi – who was hit for speaking te reo at school – to have a little one, a 5-year old, speaking Māori to you in 2022.

For starters, you don’t know what they’re saying, Metekingi says with a chuckle.

When she was 18 and helping at the marae, waiting tables, washing dishes, among reo speakers, she wished she had learned it.

“So instead of doing that bit, I did the other bit amongst our people. Supporting events, learning the waiata and singing the songs: at the back supporting our paepae.”

Life has been good, she says.