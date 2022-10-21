Hato Pāora College old boys remember the glory years at 75th jubilee

The older and younger generations meet at a pōwhiri for Hato Pāora College 75th jubilee, as old boy Vivian Broughton, left, and student Tomairangi Wharakura hongi.

Generations of former students have gathered to reminisce about their time at a celebrated school.

Hato Pāora College north of Feilding is celebrating its 75th jubilee this weekend and events started on Friday with a pōwhiri welcoming visitors, including many old boys.

The weekend’s celebrations include a banquet dinner, an archive exhibition and a special mass with Cardinal John Dew as the school celebrates the impact it has had in its 75 years.

The Catholic Māori boys boarding school is one of only three Māori boarding schools left in New Zealand, but the school works hard to keep its special character alive through whānau links.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Hato Pāora College students perform during the pōwhiri to welcome old boys to the school’s 75th jubilee.

Hoani Heremaia and Vivan Broughton were some of the old boys who had returned for the weekend. They were students in the school’s early years, coming from Patea in Taranaki as boarders in 1952.

Then a big homestead was the dormitory, but it stopped being used in 2000. It became run down and was pulled down in 2017.

“They had a nice big orchard we weren’t allowed in and I won’t say any more than that,” Broughton said.

He would raid the orchard and take nuts from trees, bury them and eat them later.

In those days all the teachers were priests, but the last priest left in 1994.

Broughton remembered getting caned by priests.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Hato Pāora College principal Nathan Matthews speaks during the whaikōrero.

“It wasn’t too bad. They were all pretty good when you got to know them as long as you behaved yourself.”

Heremaia said the school hadn’t been open for long when they started and there were 60 to 70 boys there in those days.

Tiwana Tibble’s last year at Hato Pāora was in 1975 and since he and his five brothers attended, two more generations of his family had gone through the school.

His two sons and three grandsons went to Hato Pāora, with his last grandson finishing last year.

“We had a strong relationship with the school over the time.”

Many current students were the third generation of their family to attend the school.

Tibble remembered being taught by the priests, including one father who was his maths teacher, as he went on to become an accountant.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Hato Pāora College old boy Tiwana Tibble speaks at the pōwhiri.

But things had changed at the school since his day.

“It’s probably a bit better now. It’s always cold in the winter.”

Built on a former sheep farm, Hato Pāora opened in 1947 but because of an outbreak of disease the first intake of students was delayed for a year.

The school’s vision was to create an environment for boys to grow into young men with strong te reo and tikanga Māori, and to promote Catholic and Māori values, provide a solid education and encourage achievement and success.

The oldest surviving classrooms opened in 1953 and what was now the chapel was originally a stables.