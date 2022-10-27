What Māori retirement looks like: Only one in 1000 Māori reaching 90

The NZ Society of Actuaries' four retirement spending rules of thumb can help people make their money last as long as they need it.

OPINION: For the sake of justice and equity, and my heart, let’s just lower the superannuation age for Māori in Aotearoa.

The Retirement Commission has released new research on what retirement looks like for Māori. It turns out the view has all the promise of the inside of a coffin lid.

We live shorter lives on average, get less time in retirement, have lower savings to do anything when we’re there, own fewer houses, and experience greater hardship throughout our lives. This, it appears, comes from colonisation, structural inequality and land loss.

If you thought you weren’t seeing many greying Māori trekking the streets on walking frames, it’s because the tennis balls plugged on the feet of those frames have easier and longer lives than most of us do.

I have to admit, I’m getting a little bit of life-envy for my Pākehā acquaintances. Not of their fancy cars or homes; just literally that they get to, you know, breathe longer.

There’s something to be said for having a pulse when you want to enjoy your twilight years with the grandkids. I mean, there’s just something so quintessentially not-living about being dead.

If there was ever a damning example of this unfairness you can find it in Statistics NZ’s national ethnic population projections for 2022. It uses 2018 census info to project that for this year, about one in 100 European people in Aotearoa has made it over 90.

Māori enter retirement with fewer savings on average than the overall population.

Congratulations. This contrasts with the about one in 1000 Māori people over 90. I had to check my phone calculator again on that. But I kept coming back to the same numbers.

There are about 1100 Māori people alive, over the age of 90, in all of Aotearoa according to this projection. More people will probably rage-quit this column after reading the first paragraph than are currently breathing Māori, over 90.

It’s an indigenous tragedy, hidden in numbers on a stats website. I hate this. I’d rather be an indigenous comedy.

Of course, there is only ever going to be pressure for the retirement age to go up because, as the same projection shows, we face an ageing overall population.

Māori people get less time to enjoy the retirement years, new Retirement Commission research shows.

Chasing equity for Māori requires hard political decisions. But politicians’ willingness to do the right thing is often stifled by our confusing demand to do everything and nothing with our taxes.

As we face the hard calls on what to do about retirement, and the super age, I would ask people to think about fairness. If the only things guaranteed in life are death and taxes, then it would appear Māori are getting too much of both.

Māori have our tangi, and we’re told it’s a beautiful and deep way of marking the death of our whānau. I’d be glad to have fewer tangi, just quietly, and to be allowed to spend more time hanging around and being alive.

It's an indigenous tragedy, hidden in numbers on a statistics website.

In my personal experience, you get a sense of injustice from losing so many family members after the age of about 50 onwards. Robbery is happening – theft – of years of life that other people on average get to enjoy without a second thought. It is difficult to quantify this loss of human experience for Māori, but it’s not only stealing time from the people who die, but also from the people around them.

Selfishly, I’ll admit, I often think about what they could have given us, the living, too. Mothers to children, uncles to nephews, sisters, brothers, friends, partners to the people they love.

A little bit of fairness would help deal with the heartache.