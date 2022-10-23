Outshine the darkness: Lighting Diwali's flames of happiness and hope

Nirmala Nand lights candles to mark Diwali on Monday, the heart of a five-day festival.

Purpose, pride and joy. Three generations of a Fiji Indian family are preparing for Diwali’s cleansing light, writes Shilpy Arora.

Each lighting of a diyas signifies truth, knowledge and peace.

As they flicker, sweets are being fried, and families are coming together with eagerness.

Covid-19 conditions retrained celebrations in 2021, and restraint is not a word well-suited to Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that guides humankind to dispel darkness and fill their lives with colours and goodness.

For Nirmala Nand, who grew up in Fiji, Diwali has always been big and bright.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Three generations together for Diwali. Nirmala Nand, centre, with traditional diyas, while daughter Shareel Mishra, left, displays rangoli and her granddaughter Kriyaana Mishra, holds a serving of Indian desserts and snacks prepared for the festival.

She celebrated in traditional ways, gathering with family for prayers, wearing new clothes, and feasting on homemade desserts.

When they moved to New Zealand in 2003, Nand made sure nothing changed. They celebrated Diwali mostly just as they had in Fiji, and as their ancestors had in India.

They kept the traditions alive, so the next generation could feel connected to their heritage.

“We started preparations a week ago, cleaning the house, decorating it with lights and drawing rangoli [colourful patterns made from rice powder or sand].”

Rangoli is drawn with one’s fingers to impress Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

“I feel really proud to see my granddaughter, born and bred here [in New Zealand], enthusiastically participating in the rituals.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Rangoli is an art of decoration drawn with coloured rice powder on the floor or the entrances of homes for Diwali.

Kriyaana Mishra, 11, looks forward to the five-day festival each year.

It’s an embrace of both her Indian roots and Kiwi upbringing.

“I love the food cooked during Diwali and traditions like drawing rangoli with my mother.

“Diwali to me is what Christmas is to my friends.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Nirmala Nand says the message behind the Festival of Lights is to spread light and outshine the darkness in the world.

Nand said for the Indian community, Diwali was not just entertainment but a religious and social festival of unity and happiness.

“We clean our environment and our house. It is just symbolism.

“Actually, the message of Diwali is to cleanse ourselves of all the vices that we tend to accumulate over the year like anger, frustration, jealousy and greed.”

Diwali was also an opportunity to showcase her culture to different communities in the city

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Diwali is time to decorate homes with candles, flowers, powdered colours, and the sharing of food.

Daughter Shareel Mishra, who had lived in Auckland for 25 years, said she had found it difficult to keep the traditions alive in Manawatū.

“I am finding it harder here in Palmerston North because the city doesn’t have a [Hindu] temple. In Auckland, it was quite easy to go find a temple and take my daughter there to expose her to the tradition and culture.

“This is how we grew up in Fiji. Our parents encouraged us to go to temple and learn about our culture and traditions.”

Central Districts Indian Association president Anita Naran said it was a very busy time of year, cleaning the house and gardens, and getting everything ready for Diwali.

“We are making sure we have all ingredients for sweets, savouries we make. We get diyas [lamps] and rangoli patterns out.”

Supplied Central Districts Indian Association president Anita Naran, second from right; with husband Mahendra Naran and daughters Ashmita Naran, left and Nikisha Naran.

The five-day festival commenced on Saturday with Dhanteras that symbolised a day of wealth and prosperity, marked by people buying gold and other precious metals. Sunday was Narak Chaturthi, a day to ward off evil.

The Festival of Lights is celebrated on Monday, followed by Govardhan Pooja on Tuesday, and Bhai Dooj, celebration of a special bond between sisters and brothers on Wednesday.

In Palmerston North, festivities culminate with the Indian community hosting Diwali in The Square on Saturday from 5pm.