The lost world revealed in century-old photographs – but who are these tūpuna?

Viewing recently rediscovered historical images was "like stepping back into the era before my parents," says Ōtorohanga Museum cultural advisor Pera MacDonald.

When Nicky Deeley held a small glass slide to the light, a pair of eyes looked back at her over a century of time.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In the box the Ōtorohanga Museum director had found stashed on top of an old wardrobe lay almost 100 negatives, giving a view into a bygone Māori world rarely captured in such clarity.

But, as the stunning historical photographs are prepared to be shown to the public for the first time, a mystery remains – who are the people in the pictures?

The collection is described as an ancestral treasure trove stirring strong emotions and excitement amongst the Ngāti Maniapoto iwi about tūpuna.

Now the Ōtorohanga Museum is appealing for public help to identify all the faces in the eye-catching photos, from around 1890-1910.

An exhibition of them is beginning beside the museum on Saturday and runs till Thursday.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Help is needed to put names to faces. Pictured are Ōtorohanga Museum cultural adviser Pera Rangitaawa MacDonald, left, and director Nicky Deeley, with just a few of the amazing photos discovered last year.

Museum cultural advisor and committee member Pera Rangitaawa MacDonald, 82, was deeply affected when first shown the photos, believed to have been of local people and possibly taken by a Pākehā photographer from the Edwards family.

“It evoked a lot of emotion,” said MacDonald (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Urunumia).

“I let forth a karanga to mihi to those ancestors.”

MacDonald said the photos were like stepping back in time, opening a window into the earlier world of her parents. (Her father died in 1980 aged 116, putting his birth around the mid 1860s and his age in his mid-30s in 1900.)

Director Nicky Deeley said the museum had gathered a lot of historical material from 1958 after a major flood in the area.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff One of the glass negatives in the careful hands of museum director Nicky Deeley.

Then in 2021, she found a collection of about 100 glass negatives on top of the wardrobe in one of the buildings at the museum site. She believes an earlier director, Nan Owen, must have collected the 5cm by 5cm items.

“I opened up the box and gasped,” she said, contacting MacDonald soon after about the discovery.

Deeley had held one of the negatives to the light and “suddenly you’ve got a pair of eyes looking back at you”.

With the help of the Nehenehenui Regional Marae Committee, involving local marae, the negatives were sent to an expert in Auckland for cleaning and digitising, and large print versions of the images have been created.

It appears likely some show a hui at Kahotea Marae near Ōtorohanga in 1907, but help is now needed to put names to the many faces portrayed.

It’s believed two people – a kuia (older woman) and tāne (man) from Ngāti Urunumia – may already have been identified after photos of them circulated on posters for the exhibition.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Nicky Deeley and Pera Rangitaawa MacDonald looking through the printed versions of the photos on the glass negatives.

But many of the people shown still need naming.

On why it was important to put names to faces, MacDonald said: “Why is whakapapa important to anybody? It’s ground roots stuff isn’t it...it’s who you are.”

The photos were a treasure trove providing connections between present day people and their tūpuna, MacDonald said.

“To find these negatives, it helps people get their tūpuna back.”

Deeley said that, while the actual negatives would remain with the museum for safe-keeping, they could be used to print copies for those wanting a photo of their tūpuna.

The exhibition, entitled Illuminated – Ngā Whaiwhakaahua, starts at 10am Saturday in the Guide Hall beside the museum at 15 Kakamutu Rd, Ōtorohanga, and runs till the following Thursday.

Afterwards, the images will remain available for view during normal museum hours or by appointment.