Under the au: The spiritual rebirth of traditional Samoan tattoo

Poreseto Fauolo receives the pe’a, a full body tatau (tattoo) from the waist to the knees using traditional Samoan methods.

Receiving the pe’a, a full body tatau (tattoo) from the waist to the knees, was a spiritual rebirth that returned Poreseto Fauolo to his ancestors and pushed him to his limits.

The 29-year-old took part in Tagā Tatau, a living exhibit at Te Manawa museum, where six women and two men were tattooed in public by a tufuga tā tatau (master tattooist) using traditional Samoan methods.

An opening ceremony was followed by 12 days of tattooing in early October.

A month later and Fauolo was still coming to grips with its physical and psychological impact.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Poreseto Fauolo proudly displays his pe’a, a tatau (tattoo) from the waist to the knees, and can no longer consider life without it.

The process was deeply spiritual and embedded in Samoan culture.

“It’s such a reminder, especially for my kids, you know, they’re going to see this every day now and think of Samoa,” said Fauolo, who left his homeland for New Zealand when he was 5.

Prayers began each morning at 9am, with up to eight hours “under the au”, the traditional tattooing tools, until the doors were locked at 5.30pm.

There were rituals; A fala, a mat woven from coconut bark, was used both to receive the tattoo and to lie on at night.

And there were rules.

“No alcohol. No sex. And you can’t go anywhere by yourself when it’s dark,” said Fauolo.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Poreseto Fauolo takes part in Tagā Tatau, a living exhibit at Te Manawa museum, where six women and two men are tattooed in public using traditional Samoan methods.

He would see his family in the evenings, but returned to his hotel where he stayed with the other man being tattooed.

Also staying was the taufalemau, who assisted the tattooist and acted as the communication go-between.

Every four hours, each day, the tattoo would be massaged to assist with the healing.

After the samagā, or closing ceremony – “to release us out of that world”- Fauolo returned to his family with his complete, if not fully healed, pe’a.

Travelling from his navel to under each knee, Fauolo was tattooed front and back, the aumarking the skin with a chisel or tapping motion.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Fauolo submits his body to the craft and tradition of master tattooist Su'a Peter Suluape.

The tattooist taps onto the skin, and the taufalemau pull back the skin to wipe away the blood and excess ink.

It is a journey of endurance.

“Each part has meaning behind it ... I was focused and determined to get it done.”

When the first cut sliced into his skin, Fauolo said he could understand “why it’s not for everyone”, but found the hardest time towards the end.

“The knees were the worst for me. Like pain-wise. When it got to my knees, I felt like it was like knocking on the bone. It was really deep.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Receiving the pe’a comes bears great responsibility, and to not finish the process brings shame to both the individual and their family.

Being able to handle the pain required concentration and almost, inexplicably, the necessity to relax, or the ink would not settle.

To add to the pressure, there is honour in receiving the pe’a; not finishing brings shame, to both the individual and their family name.

Fauolo took on the role of ulu ta, the first person getting tattooed. If he had not completed his tattoo, the other participants would also have been unable to finish.

“I was really trying to encourage the others and be strong for them.”

Fauolo got strength from everyone’s prayers and thoughts.

The family chief, his father’s sister, gave him her blessing. She also appeared before him during the tattooing, offering encouragement.

“Sometimes when it was getting a bit too much, I’d look up and see her sitting there. And it still gets me emotional like saying that now. Just knowing that she’s helping me from far away.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The tatau symbolises a spiritual awakening for Fauolo.

Fauolo talked to his cousins, who had received the pe’a, about the process, but there were many aspects that he did not understand until he experienced it for himself.

“Having that sense of everyone’s mana. That was a major thing, like, it’s such a spiritual thing.”

And when it was complete: “I started bawling my eyes out, it just felt so overwhelming, all these mixed emotions.”

Fauolo’s family is full of pride, and his daughter is now keen to get her malu (female tattoo).

“Being Samoan is a lifestyle choice. Obviously we’re not back in the islands anymore so we don’t have to go fishing, you know.

“The lifestyle thing is the way I conduct my life now, like this word in Samoan, which is fa’aloalo, which is respect.”