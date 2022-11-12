Sharing stories and sharing light: Artistic response to violence

Women's Art Initiative (WAI) facilitators, from left, Kelly Jarvis, Dr Karen Seccombe, Chantelle Potroz and Cheleigh Dunkerton, inside the glow of the Standing In My Own Light display.

Despite haunting shadows, light will shine through.

An atmosphere akin to a fairytale, where pain, sadness and unease is overlaid with hope and courage, is conjured by Standing In My Own Light, a new exhibit at Te Manawa.

The display is by the Women’s Art Initiative (WAI), a collective for women who have experienced violence and abuse.

A brightly lit tunnel of triangles – the strongest shape that cannot be crushed – leads through to what is less a room and more an experience.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Standing In My Own Light accentuates the contrasts of light and dark.

It is described by WAI founder Dr Karen Seccombe, as a “whole wraparound environment” layered with sound, light and dark.

There are interactive components of tarot cards, dice and a quiet place to take shelter and read a poem by Kelly Jarvis, an artist and co-facilitator at WAI.

The overall effect is a sense that even amid the most foreboding shadows, light will find a way through.

Standing In My Own Light marks the group’s 10-year anniversary since forming.

“I wanted everyone to be able to see themselves in the exhibition … and to show people that what society might see as damaged can actually be something that doesn’t have to stop you,” said Anna (a pseudonym) who contributed a display of famous people with different abilities.

Her piece includes interactive tarot cards that offer guidance.

“If you are in an abusive relationship you don’t necessarily have an external safe space to get advice from, so the cards do that for me.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Beauty In Healing, an arrangement of broken plates, by Katie Cuttance.

Chaleigh Dunkerton contributed “Shelters”, a display of little houses.

“My work is about innocence and imagining a place that’s safe and pure and magical.

“When I was a kid, I would go out into the garage and read fairy tales and encyclopaedias. And that was my way of escaping the violence in the home.

“So I guess that kind of ‘imagining a different home’ is tied into imagining that magical place in your mind. And the innocence of being a child in that space.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The exibit Shelters by Cheleigh Dunkerton.

Seccombe provided an intricately decorated and colourful leadlight door. Doors often convey a sense of departure, adventure and new beginnings.

Her door is designed to shatter the domestic violence myth of “why doesn’t she just leave”.

“It’s that idea that leaving makes you safe. But actually it doesn’t… Leaving is the most dangerous time.”

Jarvis added, “Most murders happen when you leave.”

Catherine Daniels provided three pieces, a sculpture with a smaller one on its stomach – “it never goes away; it just becomes a smaller part inside you” – the invisible children and a huia in the cage.

Daniels has been working on her art for eight years, and exhibited for the first time at Square Edge in March 2021.

Since then she has been to conferences, held exhibitions around the country, published a book, The Secret Keeper, which is on display at the exhibit, and next year will be touring the United States.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff I Got You, Honey, by Georgina Dean, inspried by manuka flowers.

Art from The Secret Keeper collection was also used in a submission to the Abuse in Care – Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Daniels said this was the first time art had been accepted as someone’s evidence for the inquiry.

She said her art was able to convey what words couldn’t.

A clinical psychologist who visited one of her exhibitions told Daniels she had listened to people’s stories her whole life, and the three-dimensional sculptures were the physical embodiment of those experiences. It allowed her to better understand those stories.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Secret Keeper by Catherine Daniels.

The WAI collective uses art as storytelling, to share experiences, breakdown myths, and uphold the dignity of the artists.

After experiencing violence and abuse, women and children often become defined by those experiences and described as either victims or courageous survivors.

WAI was set up to challenge those labels and give women the space to be themselves, using art as a universal language to tell their own stories.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Reciprocity Of Light by Keli.j

“[Art is] so visual and evocative, and it’s universal. There are no language barriers … Art doesn’t discriminate and there are no boundaries.

“It’s an unspoken language that everybody can relate to,” Daniels said.

Standing in My Own Light features work from 17 artists in Manawatū. The exhibit is at Te Manawa until January 22.

A map and booklet are available at reception.