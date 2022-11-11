Māori receive equitable ACC support once entitlement claims are accepted, study finds

ACC needs changes, according to researcher/writer Warren Forster, who delivered a reform report to MPs. (Video first published August 10, 2022.)

ACC’s support of claimants once they’re already in the system are pretty much on par for Māori and non-Māori, a new study has found.

Researchers from Otago University’s Te Rōpū Rangahau Hauora Māori o Ngāi Tahu (Ngāi Tahi Māori Health Research Unit) have investigated if there are differences between ACC’s acceptance and compensation between Māori and non-Māori claims that were received less than 12 months after their original entitlement claim.

An entitlement claim is a claim that requires assistance in addition to income compensations, such as home support, specialist fees or travel assistance.

Using self-reported data from participants of the Prospective Outcomes of Injury Study and ACC claims data, the study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday found that once Māori were in the system for entitlement claims, support appeared to work equitably for subsequent injuries.

There were few differences between ACC’s acceptance of Māori and non-Māori claims for injury, and the compensation, treatments and support provided were also similar on average.

Otago’s associate dean for Māori Health Services and lead author associate professor Emma Wyeth (Kāi Tahu, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga) said she was cautiously optimistic about the findings for this group.

Supplied Associate Professor Emma Wyeth is the lead author of a new study showing Māori received equitable support once they’re in the system.

“This is a particular group of injured Māori and non-Māori that we’ve looked at,” Wyeth said.

“We don’t want to disregard that there are issues in access for Māori for support, it’s just for this particular group of Māori, who have had a higher level of support from ACC for their entitlement injury, there were minimal differences.

“We know that we have males, younger people and Māori were less likely to participate in our follow-up interview so it could be quite likely that we are missing the stories of those people who may be having worse experience or decreased access to ACC support.”

For those who had their subsequent injury accepted by ACC, 71% of Māori had the cost of medical treatment for their injury paid for compared to 65% of non-Māori.

The percentage difference grew when investigating income compensation payments, with 84% of Māori receiving this support compared to 72% of non-Maōri.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff The study shows Māori receive more in income compensation than non-Māori for subsequent injuries. (File photo)

While equity was being seen once an entitlement claim was accepted, Wyeth said there was a significant gap in the number of Māori filing ACC claims and those who tried to work out their injury on their own.

The report stated that, “receiving ACC compensation for such services is only part of the story, especially in light of ACC’s Aide Memoire of May 2021 stating that Māori are less likely to benefit from the ACC scheme and are less likely to be referred for some specific treatment interventions than non-Māori”.

Studies show that Māori are more likely to sustain serious injuries and not report them and Māori experience lower rates of healthcare access than non-Māori which include treatments costs, limited transport, and other obstacles to attended appointments such as childcare or sick leave.

Earlier studies have also revealed Māori experience greater levels of racism and inappropriate care when they do present for treatment.

When combined with poor communication from clinicians and culturally unsafe health providers, it could lead to Māori disengaging with healthcare.

Wyeth said more research was needed to understand how to solve the disconnect between access to healthcare for Māori.