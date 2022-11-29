Māori share 'burning desire' to build papakāinga housing on their lands

Matamata-Piako District Council are proposing to make changes to their district plan to better enable papakāinga development in the area. Pictured is Matamata Piako District Councillor Māori ward councillor Gary Thompson.

Quality, intergenerational housing on Māori ancestral land has been put on the table for public discussion.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Matamata-Piako District Council is proposing to make changes to its district plan to enable papakāinga to be developed in the area more freely.

The plan change proposal comes after council’s Te Manawhenua Forum raised the mandate, to help improve outcomes for their people.

Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako/Māori Ward councillor Gary Thompson said the plan change has been a long time coming after almost a decade of lobbying.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Kaiatemata Marae, Morrinsville.

He wanted to see iwi members return to the rural regions and prosper.

“I get to listen to marae whānau talk about their dreams and aspirations and papakāinga is one of those elements that is a key cog for bringing our whānau home to the marae.

“The opportunity is to bring our people out of the cities, back to the haukāinga and reconnect,” Thompson said.

Papakāinga describes groups of whānau-centric dwellings that are often situated near a marae.

They provide a settlement for Māori communities to thrive while being surrounded by other resources such as māra kai (gardens), education centres and health clinics.

If the plan change goes ahead, 275 new homes for Māori in the district could be built.

There are hopes the district plan change could provide some leverage against issues stemming from a nationwide housing crisis.

Of the more than 24,000 applicants on the national housing register as of September, more than half were Māori.

And 12,711 Māori applicants were awaiting housing, the largest portion by ethnicity.

Te Ao Marama Maaka, the chairperson of council’s Te Manawhenua Forum, said the plan change had opened up the opportunity for a partnership with council that had been very positive so far.

TOM LEE/STUFF Of the over 24,000 applicants sitting on the national housing register as of September, more than half of that number were Māori.

“It is our hiahia [desire], it is our wawata [dream], this will help whānau to build quality homes which will go down to each generation,” Maaka said.

“It’s that burning desire to have a home of their own and this is what we want, my generation struggled, and we don’t want the next generation to feel like that.

“I can remember way back, you could only build on a half-acre and there were so many obstacles in the way.”

Papakainga would be introduced in the district through two options under a “Māori purpose zone”.

Papakāinga Tahi/Precinct 1 would clear the way for houses to be built on marae or Māori freehold land.

Papakāinga rua/Precinct 2 would enable housing to be built in areas where there were already papakāinga.

District-wide provisions was the third option which would be slightly different.

It would open the door for development on Māori freehold land, general land owned by Māori and Treaty settlement land if there was proof of ancestral connection and legal whānau ownership.

The new rules would mean Māori landowners could have the opportunity to develop papakāinga on their land, at no cost to ratepayers, council said.

It was also about supporting the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of tangata whenua.

Some members of the public were worried that housing was being prioritised for Māori.

Supplied/Stuff Adrienne Wilcock, mayor for Matamata-Piako District council.

However, Matamata-Piako mayor Adrienne Wilcock said the plan change would simply allow Māori to build on their lands with fewer obstacles.

“Traditionally there are other papakāinga in other districts and a lot of them had to jump through hoops to be able to get a resource consent to do it … it removes some red tape,” Wilcock said.

“There was a great opportunity there to work with our mana whenua to understand the challenges that they face and listen to their aspirations … there’s been plenty of meeting, we’ve met on marae and there’s been a lot of good engagement.”

In 2021, the council agreed to partner with local Māori through a working group which would explore the different options for development.

Council sought feedback on an early draft proposal at the beginning of the year.

It was now in the process of formalising changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA) and seeking final public consultation on the latest version of the proposal.

Public consultation on the proposed changes to the district plan to enable papakāinga housing is open until December 8.