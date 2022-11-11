New AUT professor Dr Ella Henry wants Māori to give uni a go

Dr Ella Henry, Auckland University of Technology’s newest professor, has one message for Māori: give university a go.

AUT business professor Dr Ella Henry (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kurī) was made a full professor this week, a step up from her previous role as an associate professor.

The Māori academic – with background in business, sociology and Māori Indigenous development – has worn many hats over her career, such as work with the Post-Settlement Governance Entity for her iwi, as trustee and chair and as director of Māori Advancement for the AUT Business School.

She says university can transform the lives of learners and their whānau.

“The first thing that I learnt when I went to university is that I wasn’t as stupid as I thought I was, and I was capable of not just thriving in a university environment but actually enjoying myself,” she said.

Māori qualification completion rate is currently at 52%, compared to non-Māori or non-Pasifika at 66%.

Henry was kicked out of school at 15 in the 1970s, a fact she says was “for very good reason”.

“I was a right little ratbag, I was running with a bad crowd. I didn’t like school because I felt it was of no value to me,” she said.

“In the 1970s, aspirations weren’t very high for Māori capabilities. It was assumed we’d just go to work in factories because that’s what our parents did.”

Even now, lack of aspiration is a problem for many whānau Māori, both old and young, and is a significant reason as to why Māori don’t achieve as highly as non-Māori Henry said.

“I’m convinced that the colonial process was to assimilate Māori into the dominant culture, we have over 100 years of evidence to show that we [Māori] have not particularly thrived in that dominance,” she said.

Māori attendance at university has been steadily increasing over the past few years and is currently at 13% nationwide.

However, Māori qualification completion rate is currently 52%, compared to non-Māori or non-Pasifika people at 66%. Māori scholars also only make up 5% of the academic workforce in Aotearoa.

“We’re only now just starting to realise and address some of those issues around how we support Māori.”

The Tertiary Education Commission has given NZ universities 10 years to close the gap in pass rates between Pākehā and minorities.

Henry said while university isn’t for everyone, the journey can help Māori and their whānau realise their aspirations and potential.

“I’ve been in the tertiary education sector for 36 years. I have had the opportunity to complete a number of degrees and study my people and culture. I didn’t know that we had such an extraordinary history until I went to university.

“When you learn stuff like that it really does change the way you look at who you are, what you are and where you fit in the world.”

Henry said for her tamariki to grow up and watch her throughout her career gave them good aspirations.

“Those things contribute to their belief that we have a place in the university sector. They’ve been able to grow their careers as Māori. I don’t believe that would have been as possible if they had not seen that as a normal path growing up.”