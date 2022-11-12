From Aotearoa to Norway, indigenous researchers to collaborate at international conference

A 70-year-old problem is being tackled with an 800-year-old mātauranga Māori solution just outside Rotorua.

Indigenous researchers across the world will share their insights for the future at the 10th International Indigenous Research Conference next week.

From Auckland, Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga – New Zealand’s Centre of Māori Research Excellence, will virtually host researchers across multiple sectors to consider issues that impact indigenous communities such as climate justice, health equity, human rights, social rights and indigenous data sovereignty.

Across the week there will be presentations from Aotearoa, Taiwan, the United States, Norway and Canada, representing indigenous communities such as Māori, Sámi and First Nations.

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga co-director Professor Tahu Kukutai said the conference was an opportunity for like-minded researchers to gather and collaborate to bring home knowledge to help their communities flourish.

“The importance of indigenous-led research has become more and more apparent with the failure of prevailing models and world views to meet the needs of indigenous peoples, the planet, and indeed, and increasing share of the world’s population.”

Harvard Medical School Harkness Fellow and University of Auckland Professor Rhys Jones (Ngāti Kahungungu) will lead the conference as the keynote speaker, discussing climate change, equity and health.

Supplied Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga co-director Professor Tahu Kukutai says the conference is an opportunity to share indigenous knowledge between communities.

Jones openly criticised the government's vaccination roll-out in 2021 for only prioritising age and pre-existing conditions without addressing the need to protect Māori and Pasifika who are less likely to live as long as Pākehā.

Following Jones, from Taiwan’s National Dong Hwa University, Professor Jolan Hsieh will address issues of human rights, social justice and scholar activism.

Indigenous rights and interests in relation to technology and data is also a focus, with Peter Lucas-Jones, chief executive of Te Hiku Media and deputy chair of Whakaata Māori, to speak on the responsibility of protecting iwi and Māori data while meeting the needs of funders and the expectations of iwi and hapū.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dr Rhys Jones is a public health physician and associate professor in Te Kupenga Hauora Māori at the University of Auckland.

Finally, a panel of international experts will discuss the main opportunities and challenges facing indigenous data sovereignty in their own countries and across the world.

Kukutai said the conference will also feature collaboration groups for researchers who have similar issues facing their communities so they can share and learn from each other.

“Indigenous researchers provide an alternative voice for critical problems facing their communities,” Kukutai said.

“This is a future-orientated conference where speakers will be considering what it will take to ensure that generations-to-come enjoy wellness and meaningful lives.”