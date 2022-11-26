Keeping the pātaka full: How Makarini Rūpene prepared his Christmas table

Across the course of the year, Makarini Rūpene spends time on the Tītī (muttonbird) Islands, gathers tuna (eel) from local lakes, patrols the coastal reefs for kina, kōura (crayfish) and pāua.

This is how he makes sure his Christmas table is full of the kai he and his whānau loves.

Popping down to the supermarket won’t cut it when the whānau are coming over and have always had their “local” delicacies on the table.

But that doesn’t mean Christmas is a stressful time for this home-grown chef.

Makarini Rūpene (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūāhuriri) spends as much of his free time in the moana, on the awa and around the lakes and wetlands as he can, to keep an eye on the cycles of life and gathering kai.

READ MORE:

* Ngāi Tahu representation bill passes first reading in Parliament

* South Canterbury's ancient Māori rock art focus of new role

* Ngāi Tahu honours the past with names of two property developments



“That’s what mahinga kai is. Looking after our families and our community when they need,” Rūpene says.

Supplied Makarini Rūpene's Christmas table is spoilt for mutton bird, whitebait fritters, and kai moana from the coast.

“All of that is showcased on our tables for Christmas, the time of year when we all manage to come together. We have muttonbirds, pāua patties, we have crayfish, fish, kina, smoked eel, whitebait, and then there is the hāngi, no one is left out.”

As Christmas approaches, he spends his weekends camped up on the river chasing whitebait (īnanga).

The wider community also plays a part as well in getting the Christmas table ready.

“What we do is also work with other family members. I will koha them crayfish and other kai, and in return they will koha us sheep.”

It’s about sharing what you have with those around you, Rūpene says, and having your pātaka (pantry/storehouse) ready for any occasion.