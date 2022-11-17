'Been there, done that, failed' – Luxon's proposed youth military boot camps doomed, lawyer says

Abuse in care survivor Scott Carr’s reaction was instant when he read National leader Christopher Luxon’s promise to bring back military-style boot camps.

“My stomach sank, I started sweating, and I threw up.”

Luxon announced his policy to bring back camps for serious repeat youth offenders on Thursday in response to crimes such as ramraids, aggravated burglaries and serious assaults.

The goal would be to send offenders to a military academy to receive intensive rehabilitation for youth aged between 15 and 17, along with other measures including electronic monitoring and intensive supervision orders in their communities.

It might sound good on paper, but it’s a “kick in the guts” to the thousands of survivors who shared their stories of abuse at similar camps across the course of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care over the past three years, Carr said.

“It feels like it was just a waste of time.

“All those emotions, all their struggles, and then they’re going to start something new before a report comes out. It’s not fair.”

Royal Commission Scott Carr presents evidence to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care in 2021.

Carr is a survivor of Whakapakari Youth Trust that was based on Great Barrier Island until 2004.

Whakapakari started in the late 1970s as a camp to help troubled teens by getting them into the great outdoors, but by 1990, Whakapakari was contracted by the Government to take difficult-to-manage wards of the state and youth offenders who were considered too young for prison.

Instead of rehabilitation, many of the children were subjected to violence and abuse – beaten, starved, sexually violated.

Lawyer Sonja Cooper has represented many of the survivors of abuse at the Royal Commission, including some from Whakapakari, as well as Moerangi Treks and Eastland Youth Rescue Trust where the state sent youth for “rehabilitation”.

She has dedicated her career to seeking justice for those abused in military-style boot camps and is an expert in the consequences suffered by those in the care of state institutions.

Supplied Lawyer Sonja Cooper has represented survivors of abuse in care at the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“I literally banged my head on my desk when I read [Luxon’s proposal], and I just had tears coming to my eyes,” Cooper said.

“Luxon is coming from a privileged position, with no experience of what the reality is. I think what this shows is that both he and his advisers have taken no opportunity to educate themselves.

“It's like he’s giving the fingers to the Royal Commission.”

The commissioners retired in October to assess the evidence presented across the course of the inquiry and are expected to release recommendations for the future of care in Aotearoa in June 2023.

But both academic research, earlier reports from the commission, and personal stories of horror and violence from these institutions have shown that camps are not a solution to the problem of youth crime, particularly for Māori and Pasifika, Cooper said.

“Been there, done that, failed. Why on earth would we want to continue experiments with our most vulnerable population?

“If you are proposing these things, there at least should be some research that you can refer to, to say that these things work, that there are positive benefits … given that all of the research is to the contrary, let him put his money where his mouth is.

“And then explain to those of us who work in this area, how that is actually going to improve anything for this group, this cohort, who are our most vulnerable.”

The 1986 report Pūao te Āta Tū, commissioned by the Crown, detailed the way forward to help protect Māori and support youth offenders, with a strong focus on connection with whakapapa and whānau, but Luxon’s proposal was a continuation of failed strategies to handle an issue that needed a different approach, Cooper said.

“All this does is reinforce that sense of disconnect, that sense of not belonging, the antisocial feeling, and what does that do? It encourages them to link with other antisocial people and there’s your pipeline to the gangs.”