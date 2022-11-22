Rotorua iwi signs memorandum of understanding with airport

Ngāti Uenukukōpako kaumātua Paraone Pirika and Rotorua Regional Airport chairperson Peter Stubbs hongi after signing their new memorandum of understanding.

A Rotorua iwi is flying high after signing a deal with the local airport that could see employment opportunities for tribal members.

Ngāti Uenukukōpako and Rotorua Regional Airport signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, focused on developing better ways of working together.

The MOU formally recognises the promise to work closely together to recognise the past while building a strong future that provides positive outcomes for everyone involved, including the immediate surrounding community, an iwi spokesperson said.

Ngāti Uenukukōpako Iwi Trust chairman Nireaha Pirika said the agreement was an important acknowledgement for the iwi and would help to open doors to whānau for job opportunities.

“It offers us many opportunities to work together,” Pirika said.

“Most importantly, it ensures an open and ongoing dialogue between Ngāti Uenukukōpako and the airport which will ultimately result in greater engagement and knowledge sharing, which will benefit the wider Rotokawa community.“

Supplied Wharangi Cookson signs the memorandum of understanding on behalf of Ngāti Uenukukōpako koeke (elders).

As part of the understanding, whānau will be made aware of job and internship opportunitiess so rangatahi can gain skills and experience.

The airport has agreed to improve communication between the parties and committed to grow the understanding of mana whenua, putting processes in place to ensure that.

The iwi will provide cultural advice for the airport, which has planes arriving daily from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, along with some international charters.

Nicole Brewer, the airport’s chief executive, said the signing was the next step in recognising the significance of Ngāti Uenukukōpako and its relationship to the airport.

“Ngāti Uenukukōpako has deep ancestral connections to Rotokawa and the land underlying Rotorua Airport.

“We are looking forward to working more closely with iwi representatives on development opportunities at the airport that create a thriving community, mutual economic benefits and a sustainable environment.”

The airport’s chairman Peter Stubbs said the understanding forms the basis of a solid future.

“The memorandum of understanding will greatly contribute to ensuring better outcomes for everyone.

“The only way for us to achieve our vision of being a uniquely Rotorua hub that our community can be proud of is through genuine collaboration with our partners.”