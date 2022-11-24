Māori ward remains on agenda in Kaikōura

Giving Māori a place at the table of local government decision makers has taken another step, but debate over Māori wards is still fierce. (First published March 9, 2021)

Mana whenua representation in Kaikōura will be considered again next year.

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty says the council will consider a Māori ward as part of its representation review during the 2023/24 financial year.

Discussion on a Māori ward is not new to Kaikōura.The council voted in 2018 to establish a Māori ward for the 2019 and 2022 local government elections.

But it faced a backlash after lobby group Hobson’s Pledge distributed pamphlets, which led to a referendum where the proposal was defeated.

Mana whenua representation was back on the agenda last year, but the council opted not to create a Māori ward after extensive consultation with Te Runānga o Kaikōura.

‘‘We work really closely with the runānga,’’ Doughty said.

‘‘When the opportunity for Māori representation came in we had a workshop with the runānga around Māori wards.

‘‘It wasn’t a ‘no’, but a ‘not right now’.’’

He said there were still a number of unanswered questions, especially around the speed of the process.

The council met regularly with the runānga to discuss issues of concern and the partnership was important to both parties, he said.

There were a number of ways of ensuring a mana whenua voice in decision-making, besides elected representation.

‘‘We have been looking at the potential for advisory committees and the review process will give us a chance to have another look," he said.

‘‘But we are also conscious that there are quite a lot of demands being put on the runānga, so it is about working together in partnership in a way that works best for both of us.’’