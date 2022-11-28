Top building apprentice hopes to test his skills on marae builds one day

Joshua Welsh is the winner of the Certified Builders Association’s Apprentice Challenge, 2022.

Aotearoa’s top carpentry apprentice hopes his success will inspire other Māori to take on the tradie life.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Whangārei apprentice (now qualified builder) Joshua Welsh (Te Rarawa) won the New Zealand Certified Builders National Apprentice Challenge this month, taking home $10,000 from ITM and the Ken Read Memorial Trophy.

But for the 27-year-old, the money is just a bonus. The feeling of successfully following in the footsteps of his grandfather, and representing Māori at the top level of apprentice building means so much more.

Welsh got his start in building after working in the dairy sector, as a painter, and a labourer.

READ MORE:

* Northland builder wins Apprentice of the Year

* Never mind foreign teachers - Kiwis need to take up the cultural challenge too

* Carpentry apprentice takes top spot in regional competition



“I didn’t really have a path in life at that current state,” Welsh said.

He knew he wanted more, but it was his wife, Tegan Welsh, and his interest in the creative side of carpentry that led him to building.

“My grandfather was a builder back in the 70s, and I never really got to know him because he passed away at a young age, so it was the best way to honour his legacy.”

Supplied Welsh finishes off his mahi for the regional finals of the National Apprentice Challenge.

Welsh said he was quitely confident he would take out the top spot this year, but the achievement was more meaningful than he expected for him and his whānau.

“Apparently my mouth was so wide open it could have caught flies. It was an honour to achieve such a distinctive award, in my opinion it’s probably one of my crowning achievements.

“My father’s not one for emotions, but I could tell in his voice that he was very proud.”

As he reflected on the win, Welsh said he hoped the achievement would encourage others to take the leap into trades.

Send your tips, story ideas and comments to poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

“As a Māori, growing up I always felt that opportunities were few and far between, and I always felt that I got segregated purely because of my race,” Welsh said.

“I wanted to show everyone that no matter who you are or where you come from, you’re capable of achieving great things.

“I want to help more Māori get into the industry the right way. There are a lot out there that are good, but they just feel that they can’t do it because of how the world views them.”

Supplied Welsh holds up his winnings as this year’s top building apprentice.

Looking forward, Welsh hoped he would get the opportunity to give back to his iwi and others by building new marae.

“I’ve always thought of marae as a beautiful and sacred place, and I’ve always wanted to build one myself or be given the opportunity to help someone build a marae to see how it feels spiritually and learn all the different processes that go into building them.”

Welsh is open to calls from whānau who want a bit of help to spruce up their wharenui, but in the meantime, he’s happy getting back on the tools.