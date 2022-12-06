The tricky complexities of Māori tapu in today's world

A guardian pou and one of the tapu signs at an Enderley building site. Signage raised questions about why the site was off limits to women.

Women being kept away from a building site in Hamilton is one of the latest examples of traditional Māori tapu raising questions in a modern context from those who don’t understand it.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“Sacred or restricted” is a simple te reo Pākehā definition of tapu and contrasts with noa (free of tapu, ordinary, unrestricted).

A member of the public queried why a fence around Enderley land earmarked for a new Te Kōhao Health centre had signs saying “Sacred Area” and “No women allowed”. There were none of the latter when a Stuff reporter visited, just the former.

But Te Kōhao managing director Lady Tureiti Moxon confirmed it was Māori tikanga (custom) that women were not involved in the building of such facilities.

“It’s about the tapu nature of carving and when men [are] in that realm it’s an area for them.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Lady Tureiti Moxon says it’s tikanga that women are not involved in building at sites such as Enderley, where a new health centre is being established.

The same tikanga had applied when building Te Kōhao’s Wairere Dr facility.

“Women were not permitted to go into the building until it was actually up and blessed, until the tapu was raised.”

Moxon hadn’t seen inside till the day it was opened.

“It should be viewed in the realm of Māori tikanga instead of the realm of is this right or wrong for women.”

It wasn’t about being sexist in a contemporary sense, Moxon said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Ngāti Maniapoto kaumātua and Waikato University Professor Tom Roa says why things are tapu is “never simple”.

Respected Ngāti Maniapoto kaumātua and Waikato University professor Tom Roa said building was historically a male activity with its own tapu.

“In the traditional world, construction of a building, the lifting, the heavy parts of construction, are mostly carried out by adult men.”

Technically, there was nothing stopping a woman being involved but that could only be done if appropriate rituals were enacted to keep all involved safe.

Men and women generally had their own tapu areas.

“Only when certain things are done, you might call them rituals, we bring the two together. We have to do that to allow the two to come together safely.”

Speaking on the marae

The issue of whether both men and women speak on the marae during formal proceedings has been a hot topic over the years. Some marae adhere to men only, others are OK about both sexes speaking.

Roa said that, for those with male only speaking, it’s about male mana (prestige, authority).

“For some of us, that’s a male preserve and if a woman stands up she’s trampling on male mana.”

Similarly, men wouldn’t be expected to perform a karanga (a ceremonial call by women) at a pōwhiri (welcome).

Stuff Ngāti Raukawa tikanga and te reo expert Paraone Gloyne says tapu around touching the head of others is about protecting people from harm.

Tapu and the head

A person’s head is considered tapu to them and not open to uninvited touching by strangers, said Ngāti Raukawa tikanga and te reo expert Paraone Gloyne.

“You’d have to have an intimate relationship with someone before you touch their head.”

Generally, people should also avoid mixing things to do with the head, such as a hat, with things noa (such as food). Therefore, no hats on a table. One of the greatest Māori insults historically was to call someone an upoko-kōhua (boiled head).

Besides the spiritual dimension, Gloyne said there is a “commonsense” aspect to the tapu nature of the head.

“It’s tikanga there to look after us, both spiritually and physically, and everything else.”

Roa said that while whānau may “often rub my bald head” this was never in public as “the upholding of personal mana is a significant part of the recognition of tapu”.

KIERAN SCOTT/Supplied Not sitting on tables is about ensuring a separation of bottoms – where faeces come from – and food.

‘Bums off tables’

Another food-related tapu matter is keeping buttocks off food tables.

It’s about keeping separate, for hygiene reasons, a place where faeces comes from and where food is served.

“Food has one mana, your bum has another mana, and you shouldn’t mix the two,” said Roa.

Shoes off inside

Roa thought this practice a bit of a Pākehā import but said in traditional Māori society people also tended to clean their feet before coming indoors.

“When shoes came, and boots, the practical thing to do was to take your shoes off.”

Nowadays, he believed shoes off inside tended to be adhered to by Māori more and it had become an accepted show of respect in Māori households.

Rāhui on seafood gathering

A rāhui (restriction) is another practice common these days.

It can be used, for example, with stopping gathering of shellfish to let them replenish or to protect people against contamination by a sewage spill.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A rāhui sign after a water fatality.

Rāhui after a drowning

When someone drowns, a rāhui can be placed on swimming and other such activities at the site.

It’s about trying to ensure no-one comes into contact with any part of a deceased person and protecting the tapu of the dead and the living, Roa said.

Careful judgements are made by local kaumātua before such a rāhui is lifted.

“I watch the bird life, the tuna (eels) and the other animal life and see how they interact with that space,” said Roa.

“If they’re freely interacting with the space then it must be safe for me as a human being.”

Tapu and noa

Just when you’ve got your head around the basic concepts of tapu and noa, Roa said it’s not always correct to treat them as opposites.

“It’s not like that at all ... it’s actually quite dynamic.”

Things can change from moment to moment.

“The understanding of that only comes with experience.”